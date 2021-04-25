Buckeyes dropping out of regular season finale in heartbreaking fashion





The Buckeyes were unable to quell the return of Penn State as the Nittany Lions rallied to defeat Ohio State for the second time this season. In a back and forth, Penn State (4-6) beat the Buckeyes (4-6) 10-9, earning them the third seed in the upcoming Big Ten tournament. Anchored by solid defense and a solid goaltender, Penn State was able to come back late and find the back of the net 23 seconds to go and steal a victory from Ohio State. Ohio State led the majority of the game. The Buckeyes struggled; however, to score the ball and score enough goals to pull away from Penn State as their lead only increased by two goals. With two minutes to go, Ohio State found themselves with the ball and scored. Penn State would pass the running back and cause a turnover, which would translate into a quick goal from Nittany Lion. Penn State would score again with 23 seconds left. With one last chance, Ohio State had a wide open face-to-face with the goaltender where second-year red-shirted Penn State goaltender Aleric Fyock made a fantastic save to end the game. Offensively, the state of Ohio relied heavily on junior forward Jack Myers. Myers scored four goals on six shots. Graduate forward Tre Leclaire also recorded his 200th career point. The graduate from his last game at Ohio Stadium shot eight times and found the back of the net twice. Graduated forward Dylan Foulds put on a solid outing for the Nittany Lions, scoring four goals, one dropped and one roll caused. Penn State made 15 turnovers and Ohio State followed with 14. Defensively, Penn State was able to keep Ohio State from scoring for long stretches, allowing their offense to stay in the game. Second-year defenseman Sutton Bolland had two induced turnovers. Graduated defenseman Jeff Henrick stepped in in his last game at Ohio Stadium and was a necessity both in defense and in the compensation game for Ohio State. On the face-off, Justin Inacio, senior Ohio State face-off, opened the game with five straight wins but struggled to keep the momentum going. Gerard Arceri, a Penn State graduate, has won 13 face-offs in 20 attempts. Fyock had 15 saves while allowing just nine goals. The red-shirted sophomore also made a crucial save at the end that would have sent the game into overtime. Graduate goalkeeper Alec Van de Bovenkamp continued to impress the Buckeyes. The Furman transfer recorded 12 backups. Ohio State returns to play in the Big Ten tournament against Rutgers on April 29 at 2 p.m.

