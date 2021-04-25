Online shopping fails: Woman mortified after buying $ 560 dress online for $ 20





A woman blushes after buying a cheap $ 20 knockoff of a $ 560 dress she saw online. Brooklyn, passing @sooklyn on TikTok, shared a video explaining the failure of online shopping that quickly went viral. Originally, she had her eye on a bold white Natalie Rolt dress with a high thigh slit, halter neck and large cutout on the stomach. Brooklyn showed off the expensive dress she loved. (TIC Tac) The dress called the Sasha Gown on Natalie Rolt’s website sells for $ 560, and Brooklyn wasn’t ready to drop that much money on it. But when a dress dupe was advertised to her online for just $ 20, she jumped on the deal. “Obviously I knew it was a fake,” she explains in her video, adding “Is this even legal?” She decided to order the knockoff dress just to see what was to come and was left mortified by the results. The dress that was delivered to her door looked like a long strip of white fabric when she showed it at the start of her video. Although she looked disappointed at first, Brooklyn tried on the dress and was blown away for two huge reasons. Brooklyn said the forgery was completely transparent. (TIC Tac) “It’s transparent. It’s transparent, but like wow. They’ve got shape,” she says in the video. “They have it, but who can wear this? Bab girl, it’s transparent.” It’s true that the dress is a fair imitation of Natalie Rolt’s original and looks amazing on Brooklyn’s figure, but she said the fabric was totally sheer. In the clip, she held her hands to her chest to protect her modesty, revealing how sheer the dress had to be. Other TikTok users filled the comments section with their reactions to the online shopping blunder, some asking what Brooklyn expected from a $ 20 dress. The dupe has the right shape, but cannot be worn in public because it is so transparent. (TIC Tac) A few people even suggested to Brooklyn ways to modify the dress to be wearable. “Have a liner put on [for] like $ 20 in place of local modifications, ”one person said. Another rang: “Maybe like a white skirt underneath and pasties? Or sew a liner on it?” Frankly, we’d cut our losses and just save for the real Natalie Rolt dress rather than risk a wardrobe malfunction in the see-through dupe.

