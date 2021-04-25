Siena’s men’s basketball team next season takes shape

LOUDONVILLE It’s an ambitious goal that shows how head coach Carmen Maciariello wants to see the Siena men’s basketball program evolve.

I want to be able to score in the first nine seconds, Maciariello said as the Saints wrapped up their second week of five spring training sessions.

It’s an offseason staple for basketball coaches to promise to play faster. What’s unique about the revamped Saints Maciariellos is that they’re actually designed to do just that and to play the style of basketball the head coach has always wanted to use since he took over. the program reins in March 2019 after serving the previous season as an assistant coach at his alma mater.

With the Saints’ staff turnover this offseason, there is only one remaining center scholarship player Kyle Young, a 6-foot-9 rising junior from the Maciariello roster inherited from his predecessor Jamion Christian. Siena has lost three performers from all conferences this offseason with the outings of Manny Camper, Jordan King and Jalen Pickett, but Maciariello has recharged the Saints with a bevy of long-lasting and athletic players he covets. Siena won’t easily get past the staff losses she suffered, but the new-look Saints will be more like the squad Maciariello has envisioned as a coach since taking over the program.

I don’t want to shoot the ball in the lead with every possession, Maciariello said. I felt we had to play slower this year to get the ball where we needed it.

It mostly worked for the Saints, who won a share of the MAAC regular season title before their loss in the MAAC quarterfinals. Siena, however, didn’t have much of a choice in terms of how he played offensively with the way his roster developed last season. Until Nick Hopkins’ injury at the end of the season, Siena’s best roster included two 6-foot-0 guards, which meant there weren’t enough opportunities for Pickett to get past the finishers at the transition rim and , once the chances of a quick break were played, Siena often had to run deep into the shot clock. The Saints’ average possession time, according to the kenpom.com database, ranked among the country’s slowest last 50 in a season that saw the Saints drop by 72.2 points per game per game during the 2019-20 season at last 67.6. season.

The next Saints seasons? They will likely have fewer long-range shooting options, but the number of players able to handle the ball, attack the rim, and finish in a fast-breaking environment has increased. Each of the four players Maciariello has signed for the Saints this offseason are 6-foot-4 or 6-foot-5 perimeter players, and those players join a pair of incoming players Siena signed last year.

We have eight players who can play 1-3, maybe even a few of them 1-4, Maciariello said.

Offensive ability is important in determining a player’s versatility, but defensive reach is more important. Anthony Gaines (Northwestern) and Jayce Johnson (Middle Tennessee) are the new Saints able to defend four positions in the MAAC. The combination of the 6-foot-4, 210-pound Gaines and the 6-foot-5, 210-pound Johnson gives Siena a pair of wings capable of wreaking defensive havoc before diving into two points on the other end.

I want to be able to put pressure on the ball and keep it in front. I don’t want other teams to be comfortable, said Maciariello, whose team placed fifth in defensive efficiency in MAAC game last season. Well, make that a point in the offseason so you can put pressure on the ball and keep the guys in front.

Key to this has been the focus on conditioning the past two weeks for the Saints on campus. Maciariello said the Saints are in the weight room four days a week and spend five in the field, and the skills work all includes a conditioning facet.

We need to be in the best possible shape and understand what that means, said Maciariello, whose team like many last season were running out of practice time on the pitch due to issues related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Without Pickett staying in the NCAA transfer portal and garnering interest from a number of high profile programs, Siena does not have a proven playmaker. Maciariello, however, said he was excited about the number of options Siena has in terms of players who can play the rebound for themselves and others.

That’s how we want to play, Maciariello said. We want several guys on the floor who can push the ball.

