Green red carpet dress showcases sustainable fashion at the Oscars – CBS San Francisco





Flush with vaccine, North Bay health officials urge latecomers to get vaccinatedAs the supply of vaccines increases in the Bay Area, many of those who were eager to get vaccinated have received their vaccine and counties now face the challenge of convincing those who are reluctant to follow through. John Ramos reports. (4-24-21) 13 minutes ago

Alameda protesters demand answers following death in custodyStudent protesters staged a rally outside the Alameda Police Department on Saturday. They want to know more about the death of a man in custody earlier this week. Da Lin reports. (4-24-21) 22 minutes ago

Green red carpet dress showcases sustainable fashion at the OscarsExperts say the fashion industry is a major cause of pollution, and with all eyes on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday, one organization is presenting “conscious fashion.” Reports by Danya Bacchus. (4-24-21) 1 hour ago

Saturday nightMeteorologist Darren Peck answers the question: when will the rain come? (4-24-21) 2 hours ago

PIX nowSaturday morning headlines from the KPIX 5 newsroom 13 hours ago

Today’s forecast: the latest forecast from the KPIX 5 weather teamShowers on Sunday but the sky will clear during the week 13 hours ago

Federal government to boost South Bay’s COVID vaccine supply with 100,000 additional dosesSanta Clara County is expected to receive 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government next week in addition to the state supply it will receive. Reports by Maria Medina. (4-23-21) 19 hours ago

San Francisco Opera House performs ‘Barber of Seville’ drive-through at Marin CenterSixteen months ago, the San Francisco Opera closed the curtains. Friday night was the company’s first performance to a live audience since December 2019, but that audience stayed safely and comfortably in their cars. Andrea Nakano reports. (4-23-21) 20 hours ago

Warriors welcome Dub Nation fans to the Chase CenterThe Warriors greeted fans at the Chase Center on Friday night, beating the Nuggets 118-97 in front of a masked, vaxxed, distant and very happy crowd. Reports by Andria Borba. (4-23-21) 20 hours ago

PIX nowHere is the latest news from the KPIX Newsroom. (4-23-21) 23 hours ago

Newsom attends the reopening of Highway 1; Proposes the prohibition of frackingThe governor was in Monterey County on Friday for the reopening of Highway 1 near Big Sur; He also proposed to ban new fracking projects. Brian Hackney reports. (4-23-21) 1 day ago

Politicos assesses Caitlyn Jenner’s chances of becoming governorCaitlyn Jenner has just jumped in the race to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in a potential recall election. Political experts say she faces an important first test. Devin Fehely reports. (4-23-21) 1 day ago

Warriors welcome fans back to hunting centerAt the Chase Center in San Francisco, it was a very different feeling on Friday night with the Warriors welcoming fans for the first time in over a year. Report by Andria Borba and Vern Glenn. (4-23-21) 1 day ago

New housing, shopping and entertainment development planned for Shuttered Hilltop MallRichmond’s Hilltop Mall is officially dead. In its heyday, it was a bustling shopping center. But, as Wilson Walker reports, there is a new future for the 77-acre property off I-80. (4-23-21) 1 day ago

Students Riding Above: Giselle Chiprez RamirezThis week’s Student’s Rising Above scholar saw her little brother hospitalized with a rare disease. Michelle Griego talks about how she turned her worry into motivation. (4-23-21) 1 day ago

Experts revisit the mandates of outdoor masksHealth experts say the risk of contracting COVID-19 outdoors has always been very low until you are in a large crowd. Now, with so many people vaccinated, they say the risk is even lower. Len Ramirez reports. (4-23-21) 1 day ago

Friday evening, precise forecastChief meteorologist Paul Heggen tells you when to expect wet weather to arrive this weekend. (4-23-21) 1 day ago

Johnson & Johnson vaccine back in circulationA CDC panel determined that the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine far outweigh the potential risks. (4-23-21) 1 day ago

Community mourns death of Oakland teenager hit by Stray BulletThursday would have been Demetrius Fleming’s 19th birthday. Instead, it turned into a funeral. Da Lin reports. (4-23-21) 1 day ago

Oakland’s Hidden Genius Project Expands Mentorship ReachThe Hidden Genius Project, which trains and mentors young black men in technology, entrepreneurship and leadership, is expanding its reach beyond high school students. Mary Lee reports. (04/23/21) 1 day ago

Bay Area Scientist’s Work to Map Earth’s Lightning Dividends Beyond Raw DataLockheed Martin scientist Samantha Edgington developed the geostationary lightning mapping instrument now aboard two satellites orbiting Earth, which offers a new perspective on our planet. Mary Lee reports. (04/23/21) 1 day ago

Warriors welcome fans back to the Hunting CenterFor the first time since the COVID-19 league closed in March 2020, there will be returning fans in the stands at Chase Center in San Francisco. Reports from Kiet Do. (04/23/21) 1 day ago

FAN RETURN: Steph Curry and Golden State Warriors set to welcome fans again for the first timeSteph Curry and Golden State Warriors set to welcome fans again for the first time 1 day ago

Today’s forecast: the latest forecast from the KPIX 5 weather teamThe latest forecast from the KPIX 5 weather team 2 days ago

