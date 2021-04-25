OVC Golf Championship – Racers look to send coach hunting in style





The 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Golf Championship kicks off Sunday morning as the event (April 25-27) is played at the Shoals Golf Club in Muscle Shoals, Alabama and finds the Murray State Racers trying to send the coach. Eddie Hunt in a big way. Coach Hunt, in his 20se The Racer men’s golf team has announced its retirement at the end of the 2021 spring season. Since winning in 2010, the Racers have produced finishes of second (2015), third (2011 and 2012), fifth (2013, 2016 and 2017), eighth (2014), 10th (2018) and third in 2019. The Championship 2020 has been canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 54-hole test (April 25-27) is being held on the Fighting Joe course at The Shoals for the seventh time in a row. Murray State lineup

Avery edwards , Sr., Paducah, Ky. Edwards participates for the third time in the OVC championship. In 2017, he placed 11e and was part of the All-Tournament OVC team in 2019. Austin knight , Sr., Hopkinsville, Ky. Knight competes in his fourth OVC Championship and finished 13e (2018) and 14e (2019). Connor coombs , Sr., Central City, Ky. Coombs plays in his third OVC Championship with a 38e and 44e the place ends. Quinn Eaton , Sr., Benton, Ky. Eaton is about to play its first OVC championship. Carson holmes , So., Hopkinsville, Ky. Holmes competes in his first OVC Championship. Racer OVC Tournament Facts & Records First appearance: 1959 (first year of golf at MSU, OVC’s first season was 1949)

Championships: 4 (1971, 1987, 1991, 2010)

First championship: 1971

Last championship: 2010 medalists winners: 11 out of nine players

First medalist: Bill Graham (1962) Last medalist: Patrick newcomb (2013)

Single low team event (since 1978): 284 (2010, 2015)

Single high team event (since 1978): 325 (1988)

* Low individual single round: 66, Cameron Carrico (2011, finished fourth)

* Since 1978 Murray State OVC Championship Finalist 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1970, 1975, 1983, 2001, 2004, 2008, 2009, 2015 Murray State – Individual OVC Tournament Medalist 1962 Bill Graham

1963 Bill Graham

1965 Ron Acree

1971 Chris Pigott

1977 Kevin Klier

1987 Chris Carlson

1996 Adam Grogan

2001 Brandon Henson

2008 Nick Newcomb

2010 Nick Newcomb

2013 Patrick newcomb Murray State – OVC All Tournament Team (Launched in 1999)

2001 Brandon Henson

2002 Matt Stark

2003 Will Cox

2004 Kyle Shirley

2005 Jamie Frazier

2008 Nick Newcomb, Cameron Carrico 2009 Jared Wolfe

2010 Nick Newcomb, Jared Wolfe and Chris Griffin

2011 Cameron Carrico 2012 Patrick newcomb 2013 Patrick newcomb Tournament Notes 2021 marks the 71st playing the OVC men’s golf championship since the first in 1950. It has been a few years since 1950 that the event has not been played. The 2020 championship has been canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. About the Shoals The Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at The Shoals is home to two 18-hole championship courses and sits between the Wheeler and Wilson Dams on the Tennessee River. Wheeler Dam is named after General Joseph “Fighting Joe” Wheeler – the only Confederate general to achieve the same rank later in the United States Army. The OVC Men’s Championship has been held at The Shoals six times previously (2009, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019). For the OVC Men’s Championship, the Fighting Joe course will be par 72 with a yardage of 7,258.

