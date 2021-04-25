Mexico City Fashion Designer Makes Teddy Bears Out of COVID-19 Victims’ Clothes





The human and psychological toll of the coronavirus pandemic hit the home of Mexico City clothing designer Irma de la Parra in January with the death of a longtime friend from COVID-19. Mexican hospitals typically do not allow family members to visit dying loved ones, due to tight hospital wards, lack of personal protective equipment, and fear of spreading infection. After her experience, she learned that there were many families who had never been able to say a final word or give a final hug to friends and relatives. So she decided to give them endless hugs. We were overwhelmed with sadness because we had known him (her and her husband’s friend) since we were very young, and he was a very good person, De la Parra said of Martn Elizalde, 53. , died on January 10. is it possible that none of us, not even his family, could have seen him again? It was then that the idea of ​​the Remembrance Bears was born. De la Parra had worked for a long time making uniforms for daycare centers, so she had the necessary skills and equipment. She decided to make teddy bears out of the clothes of COVID-19 victims so families could have something tactile to remember people who never had a last hug. Bears are so that loved ones can have something to remember those people who are gone. Relatives send clothes that victims often wore before becoming ill, and De la Parra carefully cuts out the pattern from the outer skin of the teddy bears, then stuffs them. She estimates that she has now made around 300 Remembrance Bears. This is difficult, as each bear has to be hand sewn and filled with padding and takes about three days. Some of the clothes sent by relatives are so worn that De la Parra has to sew linings into the bears so that they do not burst. She said she wasn’t really looking to make a profit on the bears, charging around $ 10 each. When we deliver the bears, oh people are so happy, De la Parra said. I think it’s a way to heal their pain a bit, because they take it with so much affection. That changed De la Parra, who lost most of his income at the start of the pandemic because sitters and other customers who bought him clothes and uniforms stopped coming. My first experience with the pandemic was the economic impact, as we didn’t yet know many people who had fallen ill, she said. But over time, we realized how many people around us were getting sick.



Close modal



Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos