Oscars 2021: what this year’s red carpet means for fashion designers





When Oscar producers promised there would be a red carpet at this year’s Oscars parade, fashion designers breathed a sigh of relief after a year where the awards show went virtual. Oscar’s red carpet has been called fashion’s most important show: a place at the intersection of art and commerce where the success of a dress can make or break a designer’s reputation. That’s especially true this year at historic Los Angeles Union Station, which hosts a scaled-down ceremony, with what Oscar producer Stacy Sher calls, a “tiny, tiny Red carpet. “What’s really important here is that we’re going to pay attention to these few dresses,” says Alex Badia, Style Director at WWD, “and these few dresses are definitely going to be a lot more powerful than they were. before. ” However, this increases the pressure on designers like Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia of Oscar de la Renta, there are fewer celebrities going to the rugs. It’s much more competitive to be able to have a moment. “ The details of their work have changed due to the pandemic. “We have virtual fittings, that’s how we’ve done a lot of our fittings over the past year. It has become a routine for the stars and their stylists. “We send them a dress. They look good on her. We’re having a conversation about it online and deciding what to do next,” Garcia says. Fitting a dress practically has its limits. “We don’t have as many person-to-person conversations, so maybe not communicate with the celebrity as much as you did the year before, but the process is still the same.” But that didn’t restrict their style, which was so obvious when Scarlett Johannson wore her dress to the Oscars last year. Kim said with a smile, “When she came out we had champagne ready to go. We weren’t sure if she was going to wear it or not, but I was so happy for my team who worked on it.” A return to some semblance of normalcy is what we need right now, says WWD’s Badia “I mean the fashion world can’t wait for a red carpet: a real Red carpet. I can’t wait to see an Oscar night that really takes us away from everything that is really about this moment in time which is essentially a dream streak. “ A dream that offers hope that our nightmare may soon end. “Things are going to be sure, but in person,” Oscar nominee Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”) says, “but in person! And, we can celebrate as a collective again.” Mark Your Calendars: April 25 is Oscar Sunday. Live coverage begins Sunday morning and continues throughout the day with special “On the Red Carpet” coverage leading up to the 93rd Academy Awards. After the final award ceremony, stick with “On The Red Carpet” for continued coverage. Make sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TIC Tac for all your Oscars news and information.

