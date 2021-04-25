Terps sweep over The Rivalry in dramatic fashion

In nine games in the Big Ten alone in the regular season, the Maryland men’s lacrosse team had never fallen behind by a game in the fourth quarter. With two minutes remaining in the game against rival Johns Hopkins, the Terps found themselves with two goals; and it looked like the Terps would suffer their first loss of the season. Then a moment of brilliance occurred. US forward and Tewaaraton nominee Logan Wisnauskas (4g, 1a) took a lead behind Kyle Long (2a) with just three seconds left on the shot clock and drove over the extended goal line with a draped defender on his side. As Wisnauskas fell and was about to hit the turf, he squeezed a low-to-high shot that went under the crossbar to draw the Terps to one goal with just 1:48 to go.

LOGAN HOW ?! ?? AT THE END OF THE SHOOTING CLOCK.@TerpsMLax tie it at 13-13 with less than a minute left. pic.twitter.com/cF6vVmjYPb – American Lacrosse Magazine (@USLacrosseMag) April 24, 2021

Luke Wierman (13-29, 6GB) won the next face-off in the Terps defensive end, where LSM John Geppert (6GB, 3ct) recovered the ball to give it to the All-American forward and candidate Tewaaraton Jared Bernhardt (4g), 1a) in front of the substitution box. Despite the volatile situation and four Blue Jays ahead of him, Bernhardt planted his foot and rushed to midfield. Like a punt turner in football, Bernhardt threatened to split to his left to cut to the right while letting a second defender wave his butt. Before the Blue Jay’s third defenseman could reach him, Bernhardt managed a top-down rebound to beat Blue Jays goalie Tim Marcille (11 saves, 44%). At 1:36 to go, Bernhardt’s goal tied the game at 12.

JB1 !!!!! Bernhardt arrives in the CLUTCH to tie the match at 13! #Be the best pic.twitter.com/T4Zf6UQ55J – Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) April 24, 2021

Wierman won the next face-off again to give possession to the Terps. Hopkins tried to close Bernhardt behind the goal, so he went into the crease. Long took the ball behind the goal, as Bernhardt passed to the left side of the goal. Bernhardt’s long strike on the wing and Bernhardt continued behind the goal looking to feed the cutters. Wisnauskas left his usual perch on the left wing and floated to the other side of the goal, where Berhnardt found him for an eight-yard shot, time and piece that Wisnauskas buried to give the Terps their final lead of the match at 14-13 with only 18 seconds remaining in the game.

(Don’t miss any of the next big recruiting news. Before you finish reading, take five seconds NOW to sign up for our Free Terps Newsletter. We’ll bring you the latest big news!)

LOGAN WISNAUSKAS LIKE A BOSS! The senior marks the winner of the Bernhardt stream! What a game! #TheRivalry?? X #Be the best pic.twitter.com/tysCgFgCEe – Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) April 24, 2021

Three goals in 90 seconds ensured the Terps their first unbeaten regular season since 1987. If you had only watched the first quarter of the game, you might be wondering what happened to transform what looked like the start of a game. another rout of the Terps in a dramatic coming. victory from behind. The Terps took a 5-0 lead and looked to continue their streak of at least six goals for the tenth straight game. Bernhardt opened the scoring with two goals ten seconds apart.

Griffin Brown (2g) scored on a left handed dart. Bubba Fairman (2g) found the net, as did Wisnauskas. Then Terp killer Cole Williams (1g, 2a) scored with just seven seconds left in the first quarter to stabilize the Blue Jays. Connor DeSimone (3g, 1a) and Joey Epstein (1g, 3a) scored to bring the Blue Jays within two goals to 5-3 just over halfway through the second quarter.

The Terps, however, responded with a mini-run. Bernhardt completed his hat trick and Brown buried a shot on a nice jump pass from Eric Malever (1a). Anthony DeMaio (1g, 1a) scored from bottom to bottom after a fall from Wisnauskas threw a pass to him in the back. At 9-4 with less than four minutes to go in the half, it looked like the Terps would blow up the Blue Jays again. Still, Johns Hopkins responded with two goals in the last minute of the half. They added three more goals to start the third quarter to tie the game at nine with 8:29 left in the stanza. A goal from Fairman and a batsman close to the buzzer of Daniel Maltz (1g) would reduce the Terps lead to 11-10 at the end of the third.

The Blue Jays continued to retire early in the fourth quarter. Blue Jays extra-man specialist Johnathan Peshko (2g) scored twice from the field and DeSimone scored his last goal of the game. At 5:04 to go into the game, Hopkins looked set to score the biggest surprise of the college lacrosse season. Instead, the brilliance of Wisnauskas and Bernhardt once again proved to be the difference for the Terrapins, who now have a week off before the Big Ten Tournament.