Blue Jays fall frustratingly after Robbie Ray’s electric outing

TORONTO Two brittle balls aside, Robbie Ray kicked the ass. Truly, there’s no other way to describe what he did to the Tampa Bay Rays over six innings on Saturday night, beating them with a fastball that sat down to 95.1 mph and had topped at 98.3 they just couldn’t counter.

A sloppy slider that Mike Zunino shot at the left field wall in the second and a bite-free curve ball that Mike Brosseau snagged in a similar, but deeper spot in the sixth were his only flaws, but they erased the lead of 3-0. provided to him by Randal Grichuks first round circuit.

That shouldn’t take away the left-handed’s impressive display of raw power, although it proved costly when the Toronto Blue Jays defeated in a messy two-run eighth that secured a 5-3 victory for the Rays.

Jordan Romano, fresh off the injured list, couldn’t locate his fastball with a lick and walked the first two batters he faced in the eighth inning. Then, with the Blue Jays playing through the corners anticipating a decay sacrifice, Manuel Margot tore a 109.1 mph fastball through Cavan Biggios’ legs at third base, cashing in the go-ahead run. .

A solid stint from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to Bo Bichette to Alejandro Kirk downed Brosseau at home plate, but Margot was cashed in by Kevin Kiermaier’s check for a 5-3 lead. The colon came without the help of a stroke, making it an excruciating way to win a baseball game.

In a close game, if you come in and walk two guys around, you’re looking for trouble, manager Charlie Montoyo said. But you have to give him credit. He got the ball on the ground to get a double play and we didn’t make the play. We couldn’t turn it.

The mistake against Biggio was his fifth of the season in a hot turn that looks almost embarrassed for the Blue Jays at the moment. Joe Panik made his second mistake on Friday night playing at third base while on Saturday at fifth, with the Blue Jays playing an outfield four and Marcus Semien at third to cover, he threw the baton at first after fielding a Grounder Zunino. .

Biggio was playing on the edge of the indoor pitch when he felt Margots’ smash. The quick outfielder hasn’t had a sacrifice since joining the Rays last season, but said manager Kevin Cash gave him the sign on the first pitch and then took it off.

After that my mentality changed and I just went there to make hard contact, Margot told the Tampa Bay media.

The Blue Jays continued to defend against the threat of decay even after Margot took a first pitch ball and a called strike, slashing Biggios’ reaction time on the rocket. The ball was right in Biggio, Montoyo said. You never know, they could easily have decayed because that’s what Margot does, he decays a lot. They did not do it.

To add to the frustration, the Blue Jays wasted an opportunity in the top half of the frame, when Semien came out with men in the first and second row, and after Gurriel Jr.’s single loaded up the basics, Ryan Thompson Kirk pulled out to finish. the sleeve.

Andrew Kittredge failed a Biggio brace to one out in the ninth to close things out, as the Grichuks’ first three-point shot, Brent Honeywell Jr., was the only damage a Blue Jays side could still get hot and cold.

George Springer’s impending return now at the earliest Tuesday when the Washington Nationals arrive in Dunedin for a two-game miniseries, after Montoyo confirmed he won’t be active on Sunday should help in that regard.

Springer again played on the alternate site behind Nate Pearson who allowed five runs, four earned, in 2.2 innings and the star outfielder ran hard, Montoyo said. He looked good. He’s happy with his attitude and the way we ran, so that’s good news.

Another good news is how Ray rebounded from a six-step start last week against the Kansas City Royals, when he still managed to pitch five shutout innings.

Against the spokes, he didn’t walk a single batter while striking out nine. Ray generated 18 swing strikes and emphasizing how dominant his fastball was, 11 of the 13 misses he got in the zone were across four seams.



Via Baseball Savant

I had a ton of confidence in him, said Ray. I felt like I could move it to both sides of the plate, up and down, inside and out. It really felt like it was going really well today.

Of his 94 throws, 68 were four seamers, supplemented by 15 curves, nine sliders and two changeups, including the two ill-fated breaking balls.

The first was just a bad pitch selection, said Ray. I had beaten (Zunino) with fastballs all at bat and I just got into a groove, me and Kirk did, and instead of shaking myself on the pitch that I really wanted, I thought that I could probably bury this cursor and it will swing on it. But it’s probably just a bad selection of land on my part.

“The second (in Brosseau) is just a bad execution. I threw some curved balls back to back, the first was a ball, if I can execute that throw better than me then it works better in my favor.

The Blue Jays offense could help by giving their pitchers more room for error, but the exit showed how Ray can forcefully overwhelm an opponent in a way that Hyun-Jin Ryu and Steven Matz cannot, that which prompted Montoyo to draw some positives from the dominance display. .

It really makes me feel good, he said. Now you have Ryu, you have Matz throwing well. Robbie Ray was good at spring training, sure he got injured and he’s been doing well since coming back. He was really good.