Dress your chewbaccas in lederhosen and culottes

Few celebrities are as good on Twitter as Mark Hamill. Former Luke Skywalker is a delightful presence at the Cursed Bird Site, where he shares Star wars memes, dunks on conservatives and playfully trolls his own fandom. Man is a delight and a national treasure. Hamill also offers us a window on the most bizarre and the most random Star wars arcana, including that studio note that almost changed Chewbacca’s character conception. In response to a tweet from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Hamill said studio executives wanted to put some clothes on our favorite Wookiee: FUN FACT: very early in the shoot of #SW Studio executives expressed deep concern that Chewie was not wearing any pants and suggested that she wear a pair of lederhosen. That they focus on that amid all the grotesque elements of the storyline made us laugh (and a little worried) 🙄 #True story https://t.co/BCNhWDrwdl – Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 22, 2021 Hamill tweeted, FUN FACT: Early on in the shoot for the #SW studio executives, he expressed deep concern that Chewie was not wearing any pants and suggested he wear a pair of lederhosen. The fact that they’re focusing on this amid all the grotesque elements of the storyline made us laugh (and a little worried). Chewbacca in lederhosen. Let this soak in for a minute. Hamill had previously discussed the studios’ concerns over Chewbacca’s nudity in a interview with Associated Press, saying I remember the 20th Century Fox memos, can you put a pair of lederhosen on the Wookiee? All they could think of was: This character has no pants! It came and went. They made sketches of him in culottes and loose shorts. For my part, I would be delighted if Chewbacca dressed like a middle-aged woman from the Midwest. I want to say, Barb and Star and Chewy go to Vista Del Mar? Shut up and take my money. Internet does not disappoint: pic.twitter.com/PXQ8cfb8BJ – Christoph Hardebusch (@hardebusch) April 22, 2021 (Going through HuffPost, image: Lucasfilm) Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show) made a zombie horror comedy? Yes please! (Going through io9)

Happy Independent Bookstore Day, Mary Suevians! I love walking around independent bookstores and discovering new voices and new authors. So, on Independent Bookstore Day, I wanted to speak with some of the people who help support authors and nourish our communities. pic.twitter.com/H8SqOV0nAa – Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 24, 2021







