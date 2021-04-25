Men’s styling and grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: extras matter

Decode the main look

Hair: Very short and faded aspect on the sides that merges into pointed tips on the top. This is one of the strongest hairstyles for the summer.

Eyebrows: Thick and bushy but shaped at the ends to lift the face. Intentional cut on the left eyebrow.

Face: Clean shaved, smooth and well maintained.

Other: Silver chain on the neck and a silver stud in the right ear. Trends favor silver over gold and fine, yet eye-catching jewelry for men.

The right accessories can take any look to a whole new level. Accessories are what compliments, enhances, transforms or completes a look. The wrong accessories can easily ruin the look.

If you are feeling overwhelmed with the accessory options or are unsure of what to choose, choose one piece that looks good and that you can wear with multiple outfits or looks. When you’re ready to add more accessories, create a balance by choosing one piece to dominate your look in terms of size or color, then layer more subtle accessories to complete your look.

Always remember that in addition to giving you elegant touches that easily combine your look, accessories also enhance and reflect your individuality and personal style. More than anything, they help you stand out from the crowd.

What they understand: Helmets, glasses, scarves, bows and ties, jewelry (earrings, chains, brooches, tie pins, bracelets and rings), watches, cufflinks, belts, bags, wallets and shoes (shoes and socks).

The rules to remember:

1. Never over-accessorize your look. A prominent accessory is always better than wearing too much.

2.Accessories complete your look, so wear the right ones. Never mix formal and casual accessories.

3.Accessories should match the color, texture and feel of your look.

4. Accessories should always be well maintained. You need to make sure they don’t look old, weathered, frayed, or worn.

5.Accessories don’t need to be expensive. Accessories are now more affordable and accessible to everyone. There are many brands in all price segments.

Five fashion accessories to wear this summer:

1.printed pocket squares

This original dog print pocket square by House of Badnore will add both an element of style and fun to any look

What: The pockets should always be neatly placed in the left breast pocket of your jacket.

Styling: Pocket squares can be folded in several ways, either with one, two, three or four stitches. The most modern and preferred way to place one is to flatten it out and let a strip of about a quarter inch stick out of the jacket pocket. Ideally, the pockets should contrast with the base color of your jacket. Printed pocket squares can make a strong style statement. Choose between an original or classic print.

The printed scarves from House of Badnore are available in original and classic prints and are available in an assortment of colors.

My style advice: When you want to distract from it, tuck a printed pocket square into a dull or solid jacket.

2.textured belts

Blue leather belt by Escaro Royale

At work: The belts you wear to work should be simple with hassle-free buckles. Thin bets complement formal pants and the overall corporate look. Leather belts are ideal but guarantee good quality. There is nothing worse than wearing a crumpled or worn belt with a pointy suit or dress pants.

Stake: Semi-formal belts can be made with leather, fabric, canvas or other materials. These can be slim or a bit wide depending on what you wear them over jeans, chinos, or pants. The buckle reflects your personality and most people will judge you by what you choose to wear. It is important to make sure that the buckle rests well in the center of your body or follows the line of the buttons on the shirt.

Escaro Royale handcrafted belts are made from high quality leather and are available in a variety of colors, patterns and textures.

My style advice: Always match the belt to the color of your shoes.

3. Chunky watches

The three-hand movement watch with a black silicone strap from Diesel

Make a statement: Even in the age of smartwatches and digital displays, conventional watches have not lost their appeal. If you are looking to make a powerful style statement with your semi-formal look, I suggest a large, chunky watch that sits securely on the wrist but is eye-catching.

Match or contrast: You can match or contrast your watch with your look. It all depends on whether you want the watch to fit in or stand out.

This eye-catching watch from Diesel has a large dial and an unusual gold-tone metal work pattern as the screen. It’s my choice for this season to have a trendy watch for a semi-formal look.

My style advice: The colors of all your metals and leathers should match. The bracelet should therefore always match the other metals or leathers in your look.

4.scarves

Two-tone scarf by Siddhant Agrawal

What theyre doing: Scarves are used for their ability to isolate the neck while providing freedom of movement and adding a strong element of style, especially when they introduce color into an otherwise bland outfit. Scarves are an essential accessory for men who are classic dressers. More relaxed styles can be used to layer even the simplest looks.

How to wear them: You can wear your scarf with a jacket, under your shirt collar, or just throw it over (or around) your shoulder. A lightweight linen scarf can protect your neck from the sun and unwanted tanning.

The range of beautifully crafted scarves by Siddhant Agrawal are available in rich jewel tones and can be draped with a variety of clothing: including jackets as well as ethnic clothing.

My style advice: Wear scarves in soft colors and subtle prints.

5.strap sandals

Acupressure sandals by Metro

Where to wear them: There was a time when you only wore them for a beach vacation, but these days they’re as much a part of an urban look as they are on the sand. Open toe shoes come in many forms, so deciding how to wear sandals really depends on your personal style and what kind of look you are going for.

Styling: The first rule is that there are no socks, especially no white socks designed for sports. Too many straps can make your look seem busy and hard to maintain, so I suggest a pair with simple single or crossed straps. Pair them with relaxed shorts, drawstring pants or pajamas.

Metro shoes’ summer sandal collection is equipped with pressure point cushioning that makes them even more comfortable and desirable. Available in white, beige, brown, red and blue. It is an essential accessory of the WFH.

My style advice: Wear sandals only when practical and the climate or terrain around you requires it.

The must-have summer shirt

The light and soft white summer shirt by Postfold

Style essentials: Summer shirts should be light, airy and ideally made with ventilated or highly absorbent fabrics.

Colors: Pastels and lighter colors are the perfect summer palette. White is the universal favorite and can be worn in the office or for a leisure weekend. Every man should have at least one, if not two, white shirts in his wardrobe.

My choice for the season must be the very aesthetic Bageecha range from Postfold. The shirts are well designed, fitted as they should and are extremely comfortable. I personally like the white and charcoal gray variants. The first is ideal for day wear and the other for an early evening occasion.

My style advice: I recommend you go for lighter summer fabrics, with looser weaves that allow heat to escape and keep you cool.

The Dyson Lightcycle task light ensures that your work from the home office looks as good as you do

Why: Your workstation becomes an extension of your style. As most of us now work from home and spend more hours than expected at our desks, I suggest investing in this super sleek and extremely well designed task light that has been designed to reduce eye strain and provide the right light for the day time.

How? ‘Or’ What: The light supports your body clock with local daylight tracking that continuously adjusts color temperature and brightness based on local daylight.

This must-have lifestyle accessory from Dyson will make sure you look great on your online video calls and your desk looks as stylish as you do.

My style advice: To hide those minor dark circles and imperfections, adjust the angle of the light source right in front of you so that it provides an even, flat light on your face. Good lighting is the secret to being perfect online!

The author is a consultant and trainer in image, style and grooming.

From HT Brunch, April 25, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch