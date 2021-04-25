Dutch football wins back in fashion

The Netherlands football team came from behind to beat South Haven on Saturday 4-2.

After giving up a goal in the first half and another just after half time, the Netherlands found themselves at 0-2. The team regrouped and made a comeback that represented four unanswered goals. LayRay Paw scored twice, Aaliyah Pinela and Riley Gainey each scored, and Angelica Goitia scored an assist.

“We weren’t happy with the first half,” said Netherlands college football coach Greg Ceithaml. “We refocused and I was very proud of the team’s response. We were much more focused and aggressive as we looked for scoring opportunities. It was an important lesson for our team.”

The Dutch women’s track and field team took fifth place at the Lowell Invitational on Saturday.

They won first place in the high jump relay with the team of Eva Whiteman (5-2) and Fallon Briggs (4-6)

The men’s 4x400m relay team got off to a good start as Brett Timmer passed the baton around the track and completed the first transfer of the relay. Hunter Tripp took the next lap and jockeyed for the inside track position at the cutoff line. When Tripp passed the baton to Xavier Chavis, Holland was in the game. Chavis fought hard against a runner from Caledonia, but kept a slight lead and pulled away down the home stretch in a nice push. Honderd took over and started his knees but was passed by Caledonia’s anchor runner on the back stretch. As athletes from both teams shouted and cheered on their runners, Honderd hit back and passed his lead at the start of the home stretch and clung to the win.

The Dutch were led by Levi Honderd, who finished with the fastest time in the 100, the best long jump and anchored the winning 4×400 relay team to finish the competition.

The Dutch won first place: Xavier Chavis and Levi Honderd in the long jump relay (35-4). Timmer, Tripp, Chavis and Honderd in the 1600m relay (3: 38.4).

Honderd in the 100m (11.3).

GOLF BOY

Hamilton places third at Hamilton Invitational

Hamilton’s golf team finished third at the 15-team Hamilton Invitational. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep and Grand Rapids Christian took first and second place. Eli Timmerman led the Hawkeyes with a sicthplace finish and a round of 77. Colin Costello and Riley Johr both added rounds of 80 and tied for eighth individually.

GIRLS ‘TENNIS

HC wins the home invitation

Holland Christian’s girls’ tennis team won their home invitation with 22 points to finish ahead of Jenison (14), East Lansing (11) and Grand Haven (seven).

The winning flying titles were: Maggie Shoemaker in # 2 singles, Marissa Baker in # 3 singles, Bria Lampen in # 4 singles, Larissa Bol / Lilly DeVries in # 3 doubles, Abi Kraal / Sophie Evenhouse in double n No. 4 and Hannah Streling / Jenna Grotenhuis at No. 5 in doubles.

Holland finishes third at Holland Invite

The Netherlands finished third in their own tournament on Saturday. The flying champions for Holland were Libby LeFebre (No.1 in singles) and the team of Delaney Lynch and Liv Ceithaml (No.2 in doubles). The flight finalists for Holland were Lizzi Munster (# 2 in singles) and team Ava Wall and Cora VanFaasen (# 1 in doubles).

“The level of competition was tough and it was great to see us compete in the roster,” said coach Kyle Kreps. “We look forward to taking some of the positives from today and building on them as we prepare for a great week.”

Sturgis 7, East Zeeland 1

Brooke Johnson emerged victorious for the Chix in Singles Match 3 winning 7-6 (5), 2-6, 10-5.

LACROSSE BOYS

Ottawa West 21, Kenowa Hills 2

The Panthers had nine goalscorers in an offensive explosion. Michael Jonas led the attack with four goals and five assists. Gibson Nienhuis had five goals and Cooper Nienhuis had his hat trick. Trent Mulder had two hits and four assists. Owen Armstrong also had one goal and two balls. Brody Becker scored one goal and led the team with balls from four fields.

Ottawa West 14, Mona Shores 13

The Panthers earned their second victory of the day on an overtime winner by Michael Jonas on an assist from Trent Mulder.