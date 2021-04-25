Tennis men win first loss of 2021 with 9-0 sweep





Next match: at King’s College (Pa.) 04/28/2021 | 3:00 p.m. HOBOKEN, NJ (April 24, 2021) In a match between the last two remaining undefeated MAC Freedom teams, the Stevens Institute of Technology men’s tennis team claimed a 9-0 victory over DeSales University for their sixth consecutive sweep to open the 2021 season. The Ducks have now won 11 consecutive 9-0 conference contests since the 2019 season as members of the Empire 8 conference and are 3-0 at MAC Freedom this season. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, have fallen to 6-1 this season and 4-1 in conference. “I’m proud of the courage we showed today in the face of a tough DeSales team,” the head coach Steve gachko mentionned. “Similar to yesterday, we fought 7-4 in the third double and fought to win in a great six-singles breaker.” In doubles, Stevens earned a pair of steal wins one and two as Aashi kulakarni and Marc Feliu won 8-3 and Keegan Morris and Gabriel Sifuentes won an 8-0 victory. The steal three doubles was a hotly contested contest with the Ducks behind 7-4 as DeSales looked to take the Ducks’ first point all season. The combination of Garrett kincaid and Mark Pabalan didn’t blink, however, as they rallied from behind to win 8-7 (7-5). In singles, it was Morris who notched the first victory of the day for Stevens as he claimed his fifth consecutive set victory of the year. He has yet to lose this season in any competition, including singles and doubles. Feliu scored 5-0 in also securing a back-to-back opening set victory 6-2, 6-1, as he has yet to lose a set this season. He has now beaten his opponents 72-11 over the year. Steals three and four were dominating wins for the Ducks as Kulakarni and Sifuentes had perfect wins 6-0, 6-0. The duo joined Morris and Feliu as Ducks who still haven’t lost a set this season. Adam borowczak picked up a fifth steal victory in straight sets 6-2, 6-2 to give the Ducks sweeping wins in five of six singles games. In the sixth and final singles competition of the day, Brian li gave up the first set 6-4 and had to fight to win the second set 7-6 (7-5). At the tie-breaker, Li picked up a 10-6 victory to win the sweep for Stevens. The Ducks’ originally scheduled game against Misericordia on Sunday has been called off due to potential bad weather in the area. The next contest for Stevens is Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. against King’s College on the road. Live statistics will be available at StevensDucks.com. Facebook: “Like” Stevens Athletics

