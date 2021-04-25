Fashion
Marist fashion students launch new annual publication – CERCLE MARISTE
When you hear the word measure, you usually think of some sort of calculation. Now, upon hearing this word, Marist students will think of a brand new annual fashion magazine. Four seniors and a junior created this new post from scratch to be their college legacy project.
Charlotte Martin, Director of Communications and Marketing, Julia Meyer, Director of Fashion, Amanda Lauro, Director of Art and Design, Juneve Porciello, Managing Director and Nora Hogerty, Feature Film Editor are the five assiduous composers for this major project. They had all been members of the fashion program since day one, but decided there was a need for a change.
We recognized the need to have a digital presence, said Martin. One of the most important steps in this long process was creating an online identity. This includes several social media accounts, a website that would be easy to access in the event of a pandemic, and new designs and logos.
Martin and his teammates also said the rebranding of the idea for a fashion magazine was hugely relevant. While the girls longed for this magazine to be fun and inviting for the students and staff of Marist, they also wanted to show that it would be a new generation for fashion in general.
Lauro stressed that this is not only by Marist students but also for Marist students and it is something that society demands of us in this era of change. The girls worked to ensure an inclusive and positive process, while also ensuring that every aspect of their first issue was handled by the students, every model, photographer, designer, set producer and contributor. This allows Measure to connect more with its audience.
The idea of completely renaming and rebuilding the fashion magazines at Marist was part of Meyers’ senior thesis project. With the help of her teachers, she was able to create a book that would describe each part of the magazine. Professor Doori Chung pitched the idea that Marist needed a new outlet for fashion students that would be inclusive and accessible to everyone, not just those in the fashion program. Since then, the five student directors have brought their blood, sweat and tears to life.
Now, this will be a project that Fashion 290 and 490 students produce each spring. Since it takes an entire semester to complete each piece of work, this is what these courses will focus on in the future.
Martin said the first published issue of Measure will be a legacy to leave behind because we are setting a new standard for what we measure at Marist. The girls and others hope this will be the next generation of FM / AM, which is a separate fashion publication at Marist.
Fortunately, the girls did not do all the work alone. They received extremely helpful student feedback whenever they asked for help. Lauro said she gets at least twelve emails a day between the model’s casting, hair and makeup, and even writers looking to help.
So much time and effort devoted to the first issue, all the directors would do it a thousand times over.
They are currently in their last month of work before having to submit the final draft to the publisher and distribute it in May. It will be a publication to look forward to at the end of each school year for years to come.
Looking back, there have been so many hours spent on this, but I think seeing the finished product will be worth it, Hogerty says.
