Formal clothing companies see customer feedback





DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) – Business is picking up at Brides & Weddings in Manchester as students prepare for prom and brides-to-be begin searching for the perfect dress.

The past year has dealt a devastating blow to businesses selling formal dresses, as COVID-19 has forced the temporary closure of retail businesses and caused the cancellation of events such as dances and weddings. Now that many government restrictions have been lifted and more people are getting vaccinated, these companies have reason to be optimistic.

“It’s an interesting year, and we kind of knew it would be,” said Jill Carpenter, co-owner of Brides & Weddings, which sells bridal and prom dresses, as well as tuxedos and other outfits. ceremony. “It’s been a really tough time for brides and high school kids trying to plan these super special events. The mood that comes from them is just a little more upbeat. We can all see a little light at the end of the tunnel. Carpenter told the Dubuque Telegraph Herald that over the past few weeks his store has had a steady stream of customers, with many wedding dress buyers making weekend appointments. Before the widespread closures last spring, many high school students bought ball gowns in anticipation of the dances which were later called off, she said. “Some of them get new dresses, but some students who graduated last year have friends who buy their old dresses,” Carpenter said. “I think we’re seeing a lot more consignment.”

When events like prom and weddings were called off last year, many designers slowed down the number of dresses they made, Carpenter said. Stores like hers are lagging behind in supply as designers scramble to catch up for this year’s events. “Even our designers, one of them hasn’t made any new 2021 prom dresses for this year,” she said. “It’s not even what we could offer our customers like we have done in the past.” Although Shelby Duggan only had a year of experience as a bridal dress store owner before the pandemic, her store had the best sales to date in February, she said. “Once we reopened in May (2020) I was super busy,” said Duggan, owner of Vintage Chic Bridal Boutique in Dubuque. “The girls always wanted to come in and get their dress even though they didn’t have a big ceremony right away. . “ In February, she sold around 30 dresses and since then she has made appointments every weekend, she said. “Even though COVID does happen, I think people still want to get married,” Duggan said. “Love is not canceled and it has remained true. It’s just a little different at the celebration, but the girls still want that special dress. “ Mee Xiong, co-owner of Suns Alteration in Dubuque, said her store recently bought about 15 dresses in a week and was trying to meet customer demand in the hope that prom and wedding dresses would be altered in time for their spring event. “We are looking forward to prom season and weddings,” she said. “COVID has impacted us quite a bit, but we hope it ends soon, so hopefully we’ll get better.” Many last-minute prom dress buyers have stopped by I Do Bridal in Galena, Ill., Co-owner Molly Kieler said. But it has been difficult to keep up with the demands of so many buyers with the small amount of inventory the store has. “We’ve also noticed that our (design) companies are having problems keeping enough inventory,” she said. “It’s a big expense for companies to come up with a whole new line, and when everything has been shut down for so long, that’s understandable. The prom girls were very open-minded and easy-going and understand some styles that they can get. We’re also a full-service alteration store, so even if we have a long prom dress and they want to make it shorter, we can do that with a pretty quick turnaround time. Kieler said the store recently started booking a lot more wedding dates as last year’s brides started planning again. Her advice for brides planning weddings or for college students heading home this year – plan ahead. “If you are planning an upcoming prom or wedding, try to shop early to get the best possible choice,” she says. “Plan ahead this year.” Last year, Cathy Enabnit, owner of Rumor Prom and Formal in Dubuque, started accepting clients by appointment only. She said she plans to continue doing so even after the pandemic has ended. “Recently I had eight dates on a Saturday, and most of them bought (dresses),” she said. “I think I understood from many business owners that we would be happy to just continue with dating. The people who come (to the appointments) are engaged. “ Enabnit said she loves helping girls find the perfect ball gown and that she is happy to be able to offer the service again this year. “The whole look of the girl meets the dress is magical,” she said. “It strangles me, and there are moms who cry. Getting great feedback always means a lot because I know how busy people are. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos