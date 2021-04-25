4 brands are taking over the menswear industry according to celebrity stylist Kamran Razmdjoo





2020 has been a tough year for many fashion brands, but some brands have reached the top and are doing extremely well with COVID-19 which is hopefully coming to an end. Three brands that are doing well are: Amiri- Founded in Los Angeles by Mike Amiri. Amiri has become one of the most popular designer brands seen on celebrities and is set to open 2 stories in 2021 in New York and Las Vegas. If you’re new to the brand, the hottest item is its MX1 jeans. Chrome Hearts – Sweatshirts were the hottest item in 2020, and chrome hearts seemed to be the hottest stop for anyone looking for a trendy pair of sweatshirts. Creation of unique items, jewelry, hats, jackets to interior decoration pieces. Chrome Hearts hottest items include their classic trucker cap, hoodies, and criss-cross patch jeans. If you’re looking for something exclusive, go look for their Matty Boy Collaboration pieces. Gallery Dept – Flared denim is back in style and it looks like it’s here to stay. Gallery Dept takes vintage pairs of Levi denim and reconstructs them with a unique taste to flare the bottom of the jeans. Some of their hottest pairs include paint splatter or come in a camouflage style. About Kamran Razmdjoo, he describes himself as a celebrity fashion stylist, dressing many celebrities and athletes across the world.

