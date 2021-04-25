Cinderella Project’s Prom Dress Program to Continue Through Prom Season | Local News

FAIRMONT The prom is just around the corner and the girls are searching for the perfect dress to make the night even more special.

The WV Caring Thrift store in Bellview continues to carry dresses for The Cinderella Project to help girls get that special dress for a fraction of the cost.

Debbie Markley, store manager at the thrift store, said WV Caring had been involved with Project Cinderella for several years.

We are doing this as a way to help girls afford to go to prom and it is a way to give back to the community we serve here in Marion County, said Markley.

All dresses are given and have a price of $ 5. Some dresses are new and some are lightly used which, according to Markley, means they have only been worn once.

She said this year’s Cinderella Project began on April 17 and will run until May 8, prom day for counties in the region.

The girls come in, we have divided them into sizes for them. We have shoes and handbags for $ 5 each. They can get their entire set for around $ 15 or $ 20, Markley said.

She said it was a good thing the girls could get their dresses for that price given the state of the economy and how people might be strapped for cash due to the COVID-19 pandemic. .

It’s a good way for young girls to be able to go to prom, said Markley.

She said there was always a lot of interest in The Cinderella Project. She said after the start of the pandemic, the schedule needed to be adjusted slightly.

In the past, there was a fashion show where models did their hair and makeup, but Markley has said those events will not be held this year.

We’re still going to present the dresses. We closed on April 17 that Saturday so the girls could come in and choose their dress without anyone else and it was really well received by the community, said Markley.

Markley said the Cinderella Project is one of WV Carings’ outreach programs. Everything in the thrift store is donated by residents of the region.

All proceeds go to West Virginia Caring which in turn helps the patients, which is why they were here, Markley said.

WV Caring also hosts bingo events and health fairs to raise money for its hospice program, but Project Cinderella targets young people and their families so they can afford to go to prom.

Cindy Woodyard, vice president of public relations and access at WV Caring, said Project Cinderella started around 2003. She said it was a popular event and remains so today.

Woodyard said she recently had the opportunity to see someone peek through the dresses. A girl was talking about how she was going to put rhinestones and crystals together to modify a dress.

She took these long earrings and made this dress so beautiful. It was already pretty, but it just gave that extra bling to this young girl, Woodyard said.

Woodyard said one of the best things in life is when someone is enjoying things. She said that with buying a dress it helps WV Caring fundraise, but it’s more about young girls. The money raised is donated to patient care.

West Virginia Caring is very community-centric and the Cinderella Project is something that gives young women and families an option, Woodyard said.

She said a few years ago, the average ball gown was costing someone $ 1,400. She said she wished something like Project Cinderella was there when she went to the prom.

I’m so happy that there are options like this and like I said before we also make money on it but it’s more about young women and making a difference and another way to give back Woodyard said.

Students who want more information can call the thrift store at 304-366-7995.