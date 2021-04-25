You know it’s summer when you see floral prints everywhere and obviously because of the rising heat. But summers and floral prints go hand in hand, making floral print outfits the best choice for the summer season. You see that nowadays, floral prints are not just limited to women’s clothing, but are also included in men’s fashion, which makes them look cool and stylish. Here are Bhuvan Bam and CarryMinati, to show you how to kill with floral prints.

BB Ki Vines is the most famous YouTube channel in India and Bhuvan Bam is the reason behind the channel. His channel is famous for the fun content he creates with the characters Titu Mama, Sameer Fuddi, Bancho, and more. Bhuvan is also known for his funky style as he wears the unusual which makes him different and a style icon. CarryMinati, as we all know, is famous as a roasting channel. Ajey Nagar is the face behind this channel and his commentary on the videos he roasts makes his content very funny which people are looking for. He is also known for his cool and unique fashion sense, which can be seen on his Instagram. On their Instagram, Bhuvan and Ajey showcase tons of cool, funky and stylish outfit ideas. Both YouTubers can be called fashion bloggers because of their fashion sense and cool aesthetic, as their Instagram is filled with trendy looks that inspire us all.

