Tiktok star Brooklyn Taylor baffled after dress that arrived in the mail was not what she ordered





A woman shared her hilarious failure after buying a dress online. Brooklyn Taylor, a 22-year-old from Perth, took to TiKTok to document her disappointment when the dress finally arrived in the mail. Watch the viral video in the player below She had found a beautiful white dress online by Australian designer Natalie Rolt, but the only problem was that it cost $ 560. However, after the targeted ad offered her the exact same dress for just $ 20 on an unnamed website, Brooklyn decided to go for it. Obviously, I knew it was a fake, Brooklyn said. But I also thought, let’s order it and see what comes. However, after donning the dress, the online shopper could see a glaring problem. It’s transparent, it’s transparent, she said to the camera. She had to put her hands on her breasts to hide them from the camera, the dress doing nothing to dress her properly. His video, which has been viewed 30,000 times, shows what happened. She expected it to be wrong, but not transparent. Credit: TIC Tac The original dress at $ 560. Credit: TIC Tac Brooklyn was pleasantly surprised by the shape of the dress, which fits her like the model wearing the Natalie Rolt garment. But who can wear this? she asks rhetorically. Baby girl, it’s transparent. Brooklyn as she unwraps her childbirth. Credit: TIC Tac However, its 183,000 followers refused to give up. Get yourself a liner, one person said. Oh yeah, just sew a liner you’ll be right, added another. Maybe like a white skirt underneath and pasties? commented a third. Others said they couldn’t see what the problem was. It looks pretty good for $ 20, one said. The video was posted on April 16. That same day, another online shopper halfway around the world was much more fortunate than Brooklyn with their delivery. A British man ordered a bunch of apples (the fruit) and got an Apple iPhone instead.

