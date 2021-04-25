Alber Elbaz dies at 59 – WWD

Alber Elbaz, the designer best known for his spectacular Lanvin rejuvenation from 2001 to 2015, died at the American Hospital in Paris on Saturday. He was 59 years old.

His death was confirmed by Compagnie Financière Richemont, his partner in the AZ Factory joint venture, his last fashion company.

The cause of death has not yet been communicated.

A bubbling figure prized for his art of tailoring, Elbaz took a five-year hiatus after being ousted from Lanvin and has just launched AZ Factory, which revolves around solution-driven fashion, entertainment and technology.

While its name wasn’t on the label, the startup was imbued with Elbaz’s personality, humor and unmistakable flair for polished fashions.

“I have lost not only a colleague, but a beloved friend,” Richemont founder and chairman Johann Rupert said in a statement, expressing his shock and sorrow at the sudden passing of Elbaz.

“Alber had a well-deserved reputation as one of the brightest and most beloved personalities in the industry. I have always been seduced by his intelligence, his sensitivity, his generosity and his unbridled creativity, ”said Rupert. “He was a man of exceptional warmth and talent, and his singular vision, sense of beauty and empathy leave an indelible impression.

“It was a great privilege to watch Alber on his final attempt as he worked to fulfill his dream of ‘smart fashion that cares’. Her inclusive vision of fashion made women feel beautiful and comfortable by mixing traditional craftsmanship and technology – very innovative projects that sought to redefine the industry, ”he added.

Born in Morocco and raised and educated in Israel, the designer moved to New York in the mid-1980s. After a stint in a wedding business, he landed with Geoffrey Beene, where he worked as a senior assistant for seven years.

Elbaz entered the international radar when he was recruited by Ralph Toledano to lead Guy Laroche in Paris in 1996, a stint that won praise, media attention and the job offer of a lifetime: succeed the legend of couture Yves Saint Laurent at the head of Rive Prêt-à-porter Gauche.

After three seasons, Elbaz was fired following the takeover of YSL by Gucci Group, with Tom Ford taking over the reins of design. Elbaz went on to do a season with Krizia in Milan before staying on the sidelines of the company for a year.

He finally landed at Lanvin in 2001, and Elbaz embraced the comforts of a small private business – and a brand that was under the radar.

Not for long: Its elegant, feminine designs and thrilling catwalks, which had a carnival spirit, catapulted Lanvin into a major Parisian fashion house.

His brand rejuvenation was built on a woman-first philosophy and the cocktail dress, which ranked among the most important items of the Aughts, in part thanks to him. “I said, ‘It’s all about the zipper,’ he said in a 2014 interview.

“It was just about making it easy for women,” he said of his dresses with industrial zippers and raw edges, two of the design signatures he set for Lanvin. Dressy grosgrain lace-up sneakers, ballet flats and chunky costume jewelry were among her other successful designs.

During his tenure, he transformed a company largely dependent on men’s clothing into a leading designer brand for women, part of the Parisian avant-garde that launched an enduring trend of French elegance influenced by couture – and gave a new buzz to the French capital.

Meryl Streep accepted her Oscar for Best Actress in 2012 for “The Iron Lady” wearing a gold draped dress by Elbaz. Other celebrity fans included Demi Moore, Nicole Kidman, Catherine Deneuve, Kate Moss, Uma Thurman, Julianne Moore and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Passionate about fashion, Elbaz often comes back to the word “desire”, which he instinctively feels when he first visits the archives of the founding couturier, whose 1930s dresses are marvels of a delicate femininity.

“I said, ‘You know we’re going to do collections for women, we’re actually going to focus on desire, desire for fashion, desire for design,” he said in an interview in 2012. “I was very interested in design because I came from the house of Geoffrey Beene, which was all about design, and then we also pushed him to desire, to women, to reality, to be relevant. I think my life story is relevant. “

While Elbaz always spoke well and was one of the most cited designers in the business, he also trusted his instincts.

“I work mainly by intuition. Whenever I think too hard and try to rationalize every problem, it just doesn’t work. I think intuition is the very essence of this profession, ”he said in 2014.

He also didn’t try on men’s clothing, appointing an assistant, Lucas Ossendrijver, when he was at Lanvin.

“Our job as designers is to listen, to understand. All my career, I have always worked with women and for women, ”he said in 2019.

Indeed, Elbaz constantly thought of women: their lifestyles, their clothing needs, their emotions. “I’m not here to take a look,” he explained in an interview in 2007. “You have to follow their needs. That’s the whole idea of ​​design. “

Known for draping fabrics directly over the body and using them to their best advantage, Elbaz has also frequently emphasized the human hand in fashion by leaving stray threads, a response to the flurry of Instagram posts and websites. electronic commerce that had given fashion a high-tech, impersonal glow.

After being ousted from Lanvin in October 2015 and before partnering with Richemont, Elbaz took care of conferences and small design projects at various prices, including a collaboration with Tod’s on shoes; a Converse sneaker; a limited edition make-up line with Lancôme; a range of travel bags and accessories with LeSportsac, and a fragrance with French perfumer Frédéric Malle.

He returned to the fashion spotlight last January during Paris Couture Week, though he’s loath to call it a comeback. Through a humorous mini film, he unveiled three “projects”, the first of which – tight-fitting dresses called My Body – is immediately put on sale on the AZ Factory website, Farfetch.com and Net-a-porter.com , the Richemont e-merchant.

The key elements of the AZ Factory project were cutting-edge ‘smart’ fabrics, a new business model based on projects rather than collections, and with storytelling, problem-solving and entertainment built into design, distribution, and entertainment. the communications.

