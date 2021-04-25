Fashion giants pledge to halve climate impacts





A series of major fashion brands, including Primark, JD Sports and ASOS, have joined a new WRAP initiative mandating them to halve their emissions by 2030, with a longer-term perspective to achieve net zero. Called Textiles 2030, this initiative is a spin-off of WRAP’s UK Sustainable Textiles Action Plan and provides brands with updated environmental targets in light of new climate science. The objectives are to reduce emissions by half, compared to a baseline consistent with the 1.5 C trajectory of the Paris Agreement, by 2030, with a view to achieving net zero. by 2050 at the latest; and a 30% reduction in the overall water footprint of new products sold. Signatories will also need to become more circular, with circular economy initiatives going beyond single products or collections. At this last point, signatories will be helped to collaborate to change product designs, material specifications and business models. They will need to improve sustainability, recyclability and the use of recycled content across their product portfolios, while minimizing upstream waste. They will also be supported to pilot and scale reuse models. More than 60 organizations have already joined the initiative. Among them are more than a dozen major brands and fashion retailers: Asos, Boohoo, Dunelm, John Lewis, Marks & Spencer (M&S), New Look, Primark, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Ted Baker, JD Sports, Asda, BAM, Next, Boohoo Group, Pep & Co and GymShark. Many of these retailers have already been criticized for their approach to environmental issues. Boohoo Group and Asos, for example, were called in for the Environmental Audit Committee’s initial investigation into “fashion fixation”. Textiles, clothing, footwear and accessories reuse and recycling platforms also participate in Textiles 2030, as well as suppliers and trade associations. On the former, members include Thrift +, Worn Again and charities like Cancer Research UK and The Salvation Army. Baroness Young, who supports the initiative, said: “We urgently need to protect the planet from the harmful and unsustainable impact of the way we produce and consume clothing and textiles. “Innovation, creativity and commitment, underpinned by collaboration, are essential for success. By working together, UK companies can take the critical actions needed to transform the industry’s business practices for good and meet our climate goals. With WRAP’s expertise in the implementation of initiatives such as Textiles 2030, and with the knowledge and expertise of the sector, I am excited about the impact we can achieve together. A recent WRAP study found that more than half (55%) of UK buyers rank the fashion industry’s negative impact on the environment as ‘serious’, with the majority having changed their purchasing decisions in a concern for sustainability since the beginning of 2020. Fashion Revolution Week News about Textiles 2030 comes as Fashion Revolution Week draws to a close. Organized annually by Fashion Revolution, the event recalls the 2013 Rana Plaza disaster and the urgent need to make the fashion industry more transparent, while improving outcomes for people and the planet. To mark the occasion, edie released a special episode of the Covered Podcast on Sustainable Business, featuring interviews from four SMEs working to shake up the conversation about sustainable fashion. Listen here to hear from the experts at the firms, namely HURR Collective, Birdsong London, Third Mind and VivoBarefoot. Sarah george

