Formal Clothing Companies See Customer Returns | State News

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) Business picks up at Brides & Weddings in Manchester as students prepare for prom and brides-to-be begin to search for the perfect dress.

The past year has dealt a devastating blow to businesses selling formal dresses, as COVID-19 has forced the temporary closure of retail businesses and caused the cancellation of events such as dances and weddings. Now that many government restrictions have been lifted and more people are getting vaccinated, these companies have reason to be optimistic.

It’s an interesting year, and we kind of knew it would be, said Jill Carpenter, co-owner of Brides & Weddings, which sells wedding and prom dresses, as well as tuxedos and other formal wear. It’s been a tough time for brides and those high school kids trying to plan these super special events. The mood that comes from them is just a little more upbeat. We can all see a little light at the end of the tunnel.

Carpenter told the Dubuque Telegraph Herald that over the past few weeks, her store has had a steady stream of customers, with many wedding dress buyers scheduling weekend appointments. Before the widespread closures last spring, many high school students bought ball gowns in anticipation of the dances which were later called off, she said.

Some of them are getting new dresses, but some students who graduated last year have friends who buy their old dresses, Carpenter said. I think we’re seeing a lot more logging.

When events like prom and weddings were called off last year, many designers slowed down the number of dresses they made, Carpenter said. Stores like hers are lagging behind in supply as designers scramble to catch up for this year’s events.

Even our designers, one of them hasn’t made any new 2021 prom dresses for this year, she said. It’s not even what we could provide to our customers like we have done in the past.

Although Shelby Duggan only had a year of experience as a bridal dress store owner before the pandemic, her store had the best sales to date in February, she said.

Once we reopened in May (2020), I was very busy, said Duggan, owner of Vintage Chic Bridal Boutique at Dubuque Girls, still wanting to come in and get their dress even though they didn’t have a big ceremony at all. right now.

In February, she sold around 30 dresses and since then she has made appointments every weekend, she said.

Even though COVID does happen, I think people still want to get married, Duggan said. Love is not canceled and it has remained true. It’s just a little different at the celebration, but the girls still want that special dress.

Mee Xiong, co-owner of Suns Alteration in Dubuque, said her store recently bought about 15 dresses in a week and was trying to meet customer demand in the hope that prom and wedding dresses would be altered in time for their spring event.

We are looking forward to prom season and weddings, she said. COVID has had a pretty serious impact on us, but we hope it ends soon, so hopefully we will improve.

Many last-minute prom dress buyers have stopped by I Do Bridal in Galena, Ill., Co-owner Molly Kieler said. But it was difficult to meet the demands of so many buyers with the store’s low inventory.

We have also noticed that our (design) companies are having problems keeping enough stock, she said. It’s a big expense for companies to bring out a whole new line, and when everything has been shut down for so long, that’s understandable. The prom girls were very open-minded and easy-going and understand some styles that they can get. We’re also a full-service alteration store, so even if we have a long prom dress and they want to make it short, we can do that with a pretty quick turnaround time.

Kieler said the store recently started booking a lot more wedding dates as last year’s brides started planning again. Her advice for brides planning weddings or for students heading home this year are planning ahead.

If you are planning an upcoming prom or wedding, try to shop early to get the best possible choice, she said. Plan ahead this year.

Last year, Cathy Enabnit, owner of Rumor Prom and Formal in Dubuque, started accepting clients by appointment only. She said she plans to continue doing so even after the pandemic has ended.

Recently I had eight dates on a Saturday, and most of them bought (dresses), she said. I think I understood from many business owners that we would be happy to just continue with dating. The people who come (to the appointments) are engaged.

Enabnit said she loves helping girls find the perfect ball gown and that she is happy to be able to offer the service again this year.

The whole look of the girl meets the dress is magical, she said. It suffocates me and there are mothers who cry. Getting great feedback always means a lot because I know how busy people are.