Top international fashion news of the week | 25.04.21





Gucci unveils its celebrity talk show campaign, and BTS are the new faces of Louis Vuitton. Stay up to date with all the hottest international fashion news of the week. Gucci launches a talk show for its handbag collection Gucci’s latest campaign features global stars on a fake talk show, celebrating its collection of Gucci Beloved handbags. The show features James Corden, Dakota Johnson, Harry Styles, Serena Williams, and many more chatting about their lives and their favorite Gucci bags. “We decided to show the concept of beloved in an ironic way in the campaign, taking inspiration from the fact that bags are the protagonists in my life and the lives of many other people,” said Michele. “I absolutely adore and adore my handbags, they may always be my greatest love, my favorite accessory.” Ryan Murphy unveils Halston TV series Ryan Murphy creates a limited series on American designer Roy Halston. The Netflix Original series will cover his life and how he became an international icon in the fashion industry. Halston made a name for himself in the late ’60s and early’ 70s, dressing stars like Anjelica Huston, Jackie Kennedy and Bianca Jagger. The designer died in 1990 from AIDS-related illnesses at the age of 57. Ewen McGregor will play the New York-based creator, and other famous faces on the show include Liza Minelli, Elsa Peretti, and Victor Hugo. Halston will debut online on May 14. BTS is Louis Vuitton’s new ambassador Louis Vuitton appoints K-Pop group BTS as their new ambassador. The Korean group has worn Louis Vuitton to several red carpet events and awards shows and partnered with the designer for magazine covers and photo ops. The seven members – Jungkook, V, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, RM and Sug – will be part of a long-term partnership with the brand. “I am delighted that BTS is joining Louis Vuitton today,” said Virgil Abloh, LV male artistic director. “I can’t wait to share all of the very exciting projects we are working on.” Kris Van Assche leaves Berluti Kris Van Assche is stepping down as artistic director at Berluti. The Belgian designer joined the brand in 2018 and is leaving due to a change of direction for the brand. According to Antoine Arnault, the CEO of LVMH, the exit of Van Assche “will let Berluti direct its own pace and give freedom to its schedule of presentation”. “These three years at Berluti have been extremely intense. Reinventing and reshaping the brand’s DNA, history and tradition, craftsmanship and luxury in a contemporary and creative way was definitely a challenge, and all the limits and restrictions around COVID have not helped, ”said the designer on Instagram. There won’t be any new collections under her leadership, but it’s unclear who will take her place in the role. BLACKPINK Ros named Tiffany & Co Ambassador Ros, one of the K-pop groups BLACKPINK, is the new ambassador for Tiffany & Co. The singer will lead the HardWear 2021 digital campaign to attract a new generation of buyers. “I have always loved wearing Tiffany jewelry. Being part of an iconic brand that has been a part of my life for a long time makes my life even more special, ”Ros said in a statement. The HardWear collection is inspired by New York and combines gauge links, industrial shapes and freshwater pearls. Ros was also named Yves Saint Laurent Global Ambassador in 2020 and is currently a “ muse ” for the YSL Beaut brand.







