Met plans ‘American’ fashion show

To anyone who said American fashion was dead and that the pandemic, with its bankruptcies and store closings, was just the sound of the final bell; to the people who pointed out the anemic state of New York Digital Fashion Week, with its lack of big names and buzz, and said it was over; to the people who said it would now be sweatpants and Crocs …

Andrew Bolton, the costume institute curator at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and Anna Wintour, administrator, costume institute host and Conde Nast content manager, have a message for them: go to a museum.

On April 12, they unveiled plans for not one but two big Costume Institute shows, both focused on (you guessed it) American fashion. And there would be not one but two Met Galas by their side.

Two Met Galas! It’s doubling down on the local scene. And a big bet is that the world will be ready to embrace a party, and the party planners, at a time when the safety of that party is still unclear.

While the shows won’t debut in May, as has become the tradition for Met fashion extravagances, the first part will open in September, just after Fashion Week; the gala will be the closing event of the collections. (The second part will open in May 2022.)

This will allow covid restrictions to ease (they hope), participants to get used to being with other people again (although size is determined by government guidelines), and synergy so far. unexploited between show and shows to bloom – especially because the gala dress code, in all its social media catnip glory, will likely be … American.

“We very consciously wanted this to be a celebration of the American fashion community, which suffered so much during the pandemic,” said Bolton, who added that he also wanted the show to spark a broader re-evaluation of fashion. American. He believes, he said, that it has often been unfairly dismissed because of its historical associations with “sportswear and the related values ​​of utility, functionality and pragmatism”, while European fashion was considered to be full of “expression and emotion”.

Indeed, he said, “I think American fashion is experiencing a renaissance, with young American designers at the forefront of discussions around diversity, inclusion, sustainability and conscious creativity. I find this incredibly exciting. “

Take that, the naysayers.

Bolton isn’t just trying to change the stereotype of American fashion or counter predictions of its demise; he tries to broaden our understanding of what it means by telling stories of designers who have often been overlooked and forgotten.

To that end, the debut show, titled “In America: A Fashion Lexicon,” will put more emphasis on contemporary designers than any previous Costume Institute exhibition, thus giving the hallmark of the approval. institution to a new generation of names. It will be located in the Anna Wintour costume center, which will be designed to mimic a “house” in which each room represents a different emotion. And it will be populated by designers old and new, drawing lines between the work of Claire McCardell and Collina Strada and what they see as the meaning of “well-being”. Or Patrick Kelly and Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss and their focus on “devotion”.

The second show, “In America: A Fashion Anthology,” will be held in 21 of the vintage American theaters and will focus on 300 years of historical narratives – personal and political. Some are well known, like the Battle of Versailles and names like Oscar de la Renta and Bill Blass, but others are more obscure, like the story of Fannie Criss, an early 20th century seamstress in Virginia and born free. child of former slaves; and Elizabeth Keckley, dressmaker to Mary Todd Lincoln. (The Met does not own any works by Keckley and is still trying to source his parts.)

The staging of each piece will be viewed by a different director, although that is exactly a work in progress – as are many pieces Bolton hopes to display.

What is confirmed is that Franklin Leonard, the founder of The Black List (a roundup of Hollywood’s best non-produced screenplays), will be a collaborator on the show, as will Bradford Young, the director of the photography behind “Selma” and “When They See Us”. “This is in part because, despite Bolton’s emphasis on how American fashion has responded to social and political changes, the Conservatives at the Costume Institute are all white – an uncomfortable reality given that their goal is to redefining the identity of the industry Bolton said diversifying the department’s conservation staff was one of the Costume Institute’s long-term goals.

In the short term, he hoped that the new shows would serve to convince viewers that American fashion is today at the same pivotal moment as it was in 1973, during the Battle of Versailles, when, he says, it is. exit “triumphant – partly because of the modernity of clothes and models but also partly because of the modernity of attitude.”

If he’s right, the exhibitions could bring new energy and focus to the industry.