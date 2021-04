Oscars 2021 red carpet: date, time and what to expect

Equally important, however, is that even when they’re not official ambassadors, stars (and their managers, agents, and stylists, all of whom have a bit of skin in this game) often consider a red carpet appearance to be. a virtual advertisement, which means in return for wearing a dress and the advertising that goes with it, they would like the dress for free. Because they are often not the size of a sample, and because they often want clothes that have not been seen before, it means that brands have to make dresses especially for the occasion and sometimes , at the last minute, celebrities change their minds. If you’re wondering if all of this favors big global brands over smaller independent names, and that’s why big guns often seem to be the most ubiquitous red carpet choices, the answer is yes. It’s been a big week. Will there be a lot of political statements? Since #TimesUp convinced attendees to wear black at the 2018 Golden Globes to protest Hollywood’s culture of sexual harassment, there have been various attempts to politicize the red carpet fashion machine. A brief groundswell to not focus on dresses but rather on roles didn’t last very long (there was sort of a compromise, and now the questions extend to both). But in September 2020, Regina King wore a t-shirt honoring Breonna Taylor with her hot pink Schiaparelli pantsuit to the Virtual Emmy Awards, and earlier this month Jamie Chung wore a Stop Asian Hate message handbag at the SAG Awards. Given the emotion after the George Floyd trial verdict, the attacks on the Asian community, and the vaccine campaign, we might well see statements that go beyond Oscar style. Yet this tends to be the exception rather than the rule. So we should be looking for designer masks? It will not be a matching dress-up mask case. In fact, it will be a shock! a price without mask. The Oscars telecast is treated like a TV production (well, it’s a TV production), which means that on-camera talent can be laid bare. The producers have suggested, cryptically, that the masks will still play their own roles, but what that means is not entirely clear. What have been the most unforgettable looks of the past years? Unforgettable is to some extent in the eye of the beholder, but what stands out most are the looks that express a true (sometimes even political) personality, as opposed to those that have played safe in taffeta and tulle .

