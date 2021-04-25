Emirates Man launches first issue with cover story by Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed

DUBAI: In an online universe inundated with websites posting free but inaccurate information and social media sites offering megaphones to unfiltered opinion, it’s no surprise that trusted news media around the world are faced with one of their most difficult choices yet to build a wall of payment. .

Gulf News, the UAE’s leading English-language daily, is the first to adopt a paywall strategy, requiring users to subscribe to one of three currently discounted packages that will allow access to content.

People think that when you go behind the wall, you are preventing readers from reading. No, in fact, you are opening a door for them to trust journalism, Gulf News CEO, Editor-in-Chief and Executive Director of Publications Abdul Hamid Ahmad exclusively told Arab News.

It’s important, you know, and in today’s world you don’t know how many websites there are, how many on social media, how many of this fake and fake news. We are here to deliver good journalism, trusted journalism, he said.

Indeed, at a time when many international news organizations have reduced their paywalls to allow users to access crucial COVID-19 news, the question must be asked: why now?

Our central point was that we have high traffic and that we want engagement with our readers. We have a very strong and loyal readership and therefore when we got into the paywall model we gave everyone the option to go through gulfnews.com for COVID news Meher Murshed editor Gulf News chief for digital, told Arab News.

Meher Murshed, editor-in-chief of Digital’s Gulf News

If you go through the site, it gives you the flexibility to scan the entire site without hitting a wall. You can read the full site, you know it, and get your news, then move on if you want.

The UAE daily competes with outlets such as The National, Khaleej Times and a host of other publications that currently do not require a paid subscription, and publishers believe their unique readers will not migrate from the platform. to others because of the payment wall.

This is our strength, the audience we have is an engaged audience, local audience and expats who want home country news and opinion, Murshed said.

Currently, the news industry is heavily dependent on advertising revenue to stay afloat, and although Gulf News averages 230 million pageviews with 15 million unique visitors per month, subscriptions will not become the primary source of newspaper funding.

IN NUMBERS 15 million monthly users 230 million monthly page views More than 5.4 million engaged social public

He added: It’s not that we blocked anyone, or anything like that. In fact, the level of engagement has increased even during these times.

However, Ahmad and Murshed believe it will refine the types of ads readers interact with.

You have to respect the reader, you have to give them a good experience when they read and not bombard them with too many ads and disrupt their reading, Ahmad said.

If you respect the reader, the advertiser will respect you and come to you.

Murshed echoed Ahmad’s comments saying: I think advertising and readers go hand in hand. They always have and always will. I don’t think you can choose one or the other.

The paywall decision required a lot of research, said Ahmad and Murshed, before deciding on a single model to give readers an engaging experience subscriber or not.

It’s not a model that you see anywhere in the world, because we have a unique audience, and I think we’re responding to it, Murshed said.

While a drop in readership is expected, as is the case when a paywall is put in place, publishers are unfazed by the challenge and, if so, are confident that more readers will sign up.

This is an important step for us, certainly, and at each step you have to face certain challenges. Now the challenge for us is really to keep the content as good as it is important to the reader. When the reader feels you have content that others don’t, they will come to you, Ahmad said.

So if you keep providing the reader with good content, they will come to you, stay with you and trust you, he added, but when you say good content, it also needs to be verified, verified and credible. . It should also be told in an engaging way.

Established over four decades ago, Gulf News has now grown, with sections on personal finance, parenting, and eating that cater to a large UAE readership.

For 42 years we’ve been delivering content, very strong, reliable content, and we continue to do so. Gulf News has sought to strengthen itself and innovate throughout the process, Murshed said.

So I think, you know, we’ll give the audience what we do best, what they want, what they are looking for, and we will strengthen them more and evolve. This is our trip, he added.