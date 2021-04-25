Chinese street fashion, including traditional hanfu, overseas trends, ‘showcases cultural confidence’



Hanfu lovers dress hanfu, the traditional clothing of the Han ethnic group at the 2020 Hanfu Festival in Chengdu, capital of southwest China’s Sichuan Province, November 22, 2020 (Photo / China News Service) A gorgeous tea dress with high heels, all black hip-hop outfits with Dr. Martens boots, long silk clothes embroidered with dragon patterns. hanfu, a popular type of traditional Chinese clothing, is taking over short video platforms like TikTok, which observers say is a symbol of China’s burgeoning national confidence. The Chinese street fashion hashtag has so far achieved 1.2 billion views on TikTok, while the subject of hanfu has over 300 million views. The beautifully designed traditional costumes have deeply drawn many people overseas, who have turned to social media platforms to ask where to buy quality. hanfu, and many have shown keen interest in joining the hanfu trending on TikTok. In the blockbuster videos, some bloggers wearing hanfu play out short fun scenes, then introduce cosmetics and clothing from different Chinese dynasties. Tangyuanjiejie, a hanfu blogger, told the Global Times on Sunday that most of her videos hanfu on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, has been moved to TikTok. She said she was very glad that hanfu is making waves abroad. “I worked to popularize hanfu for more than nine years, and plans to organize activities abroad to promote the cultural elements behind hanfu for foreign fans, ”she said. In 2008, a short video of Tangyuanjiejie dressed in Tang Dynasty (618-907) clothing eating tangyuan, a traditional Chinese sweet snack, went viral on Chinese social media. The snapshot also landed on the home page of an Internet forum in the United States. Chen Ningxi, a hanfu blogger who has 150,000 subscribers on Douyin, told the Global Times on Sunday that hanfu has become a symbol of traditional Chinese culture and China’s cultural trust. “I can personally feel the rise of Chinese culture. More and more people, especially young people, are joining the trend of traditional Chinese culture. I even see people wearing hanfu in a small valley in my hometown in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, ”Chen said. A part-time photographer, who requested anonymity, told the Global Times on Sunday that many photographers take street fashion photos in Chengdu, capital of southwest China’s Sichuan Province, the area. Beijing Sanlitun entertainment district and Shanghai Xintiandi fashion block. Hanfu enthusiasts dress in hanfu, the traditional garment of the Han ethnic group at the 2020 Hanfu Festival in Chengdu, capital of southwest China’s Sichuan Province, November 22, 2020 (Photo / China News Service ) Besides street fashion, some videos on hanfu Fashion shows, including the one that debuted during Shanghai Fashion Week 2021, have also gone viral online. “In the future, fashion shows on hanfu will be a treat for models with different body shapes and ages and skinny and plump people can show their beauty by wearing hanfuChen said. “From Chinese cultural blogger Li Ziqi to TikTok’s hanfuThese trends have become so popular overseas because the various and exquisite fashions are very fresh for the overseas public. Bloggers help bring the mysterious East to a foreign audience, ”Zhang Yiwu, professor of cultural studies at Peking University, told the Global Times on Sunday. “In the future, people could wear hanfu in most occasions just like the Japanese wearing a kimono. People might see it as normal, ”Zhang said.

