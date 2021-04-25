Research shows dress style most likely to be worn by winners





The dress style worn by an Oscar nominee has no effect on whether or not they win, but a close analysis of the past 25 years of red carpet at the annual ceremony indicates a theme among the winners.

It seems that people born with the greatest acting skills may also share a strong sense of style, according to research by fashion expert Louisa Rogers of Studio Courtenay on behalf of. money.co.uk.

They also crafted designs for the ultimate Oscar gna which encompasses the core element of two and a half decades of winners (ideally designed by Gucci, who has dressed more Best Actress winners than any other brand since 1996). Here are the main elements that have appeared again and again in the dresses of the winning actresses: The silhouette of the column

A long skirt on the floor

A plunging or low-cut neckline

Bare arms: spaghetti and long-sleeved dresses are preferred

Two tied colors for the most popular among the winners: blue and gold With those details in mind, will we be able to predict a winner on the Sunday night red carpet before the ceremony begins? Maybe, especially if an actress came up with something like this: The ultimate Oscar winning dress. The artwork incorporates each of the most popular elements of the dresses worn by Oscar winners for Best Actress over the past 25 years. Image: money.co.uk The dresses worn by actresses who missed a nod were also analyzed and he found that black dresses with long sleeves could be a bad omen for the nominees. This year’s nominations for Best Actress are Carey Mulligan, Frances McDormand, Viola Davis, Vanessa Kirby and Andra Day. No matter who wins or loses, we can’t wait to enjoy a red carpet event again. Glitz and glamor, as we have missed you.

