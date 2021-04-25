Bandage ideas for Ramadan to make men stand out





The festivals are here to remind all of us that amid all the negativity that surrounds us due to the ongoing pandemic, we can find real joy in feasting, fasting and dressing for the occasion. While Ramadan celebrations are going to be low-key, that shouldn’t be the reason we shouldn’t dress in style. People will stay inside and have Iftar at home, instead of the lavish celebrations we had before the days of Covid. A simple and sophisticated Pathani can work magic when you share your photos on social media, here are some more inspirations for men who want to look their best in Eid. Read on. 1. Pair your Pathani with a stylish blazer

Pakistani designer Ismail Farid shows how to dress up a white Pathani with a matching blazer. Pakistani model Hasnain Lehri finishes off the look with a pair of oxford shoes. 2. Golden delight Dubai-based designer Faraz Manan shows how you can enhance your Iftari look. The model in the photos above wears a short kurta with intricate gold workmanship and a short bandhgala without buttons in the same tone. The look was worn with white pants. 3. Try a manarkali Decorate this Eid in an ivory angrakha with a tonal dupatta. Take inspiration from designer Manish Malhotra’s collection where model Mir Tawseef wears an ivory-toned manarkali with a matching stole draped around her neck. 4. Be the fusion dandy Wear your long kurta with your tailored pants and layer the look with a contrasting cropped bandhgala. Add a pop of pop color with shiny socks and finish the look with a pair of black boots. In the photo above, model Suraj Dahlia in the creation of designer Dhruv Vaish. 5. Majestic in chikankari



A simple chikankari kurta can add to your appeal. Pair it with striped pants like on Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan who looks hot in this Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla look.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos