Charla Huber: Red dresses are a reminder to all of us

A few weeks ago, I created a small community activity that encouraged families to decorate boats and float them in local waterways and post photos on social media. While delivering small wooden boats to the house for interested participants, I came to a house that had a red dress hanging from a tree by the side of the driveway.

Hanging red dresses honor and recognize missing and murdered Indigenous women. Use of this symbol began in 2010 and is known as the Red Dress Project, which originated in Manitoba. Today, many initiatives and organizations promote the red dresses to educate missing and murdered Indigenous women.

When I arrived home and saw the dress intentionally hanging from a tree, I felt an emotional reaction. Hanging up a red dress is a strong statement and shows solidarity.

I don’t know why this dress was tied to me, but I think it’s because I didn’t expect to see it. It made me feel grateful for the people who took the time and effort to hang the dress up and make the statement. These statements spark conversations between people and help remind everyone.

Red dresses have been appearing on our highways for months now, as part of a local initiative that started on Family Day in February, and the dresses continue to appear.

Red dresses raise awareness of uncomfortable but necessary conversation. These dresses represent people and their families. When I see a red dress, I know it represents someone who is gone.

I was disappointed to watch the video of two men removing red robes along the highway south of Ladysmith. The act is disrespectful and hurtful. We don’t know the story behind these actions, but it undermines the work of the people who suspended them. He silences this movement and sends the message that these stories should not be told.

The dresses are not easy to see, as they are meant to remind us all of the harsh reality faced by Indigenous women and families. By showing the dresses, it shows that this is a problem that affects everyone, regardless of their heritage. We are all part of the community and everyone in our community deserves to be safe.

I have spoken with people whose family members are missing or murdered. I have known aboriginal women who have been victimized while hitchhiking on highways. These are tragedies happening across Canada.

It was wonderful to see the Stzuminus First Nation and the Town of Ladysmith come together to hang red dresses last weekend where others had been demolished. It is acts like this that demonstrate that this is a problem that everyone needs to address and recognize together.

On Vancouver Island, red dresses can be seen hanging along the highway from Victoria to Port Hardy. We might not be driving the freeways right now, but if you see a red dress hanging in your neighborhood, take a moment to think about what it represents.

It’s not just an aboriginal problem, it’s a community problem. Everyone has the right to be safe. There are grieving families who struggle to find answers, and hanging up a red dress, or taking the time to think about what they symbolize, can be a step forward in collaboration.

May 5 is National Awareness Day for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and is also known as Red Dress Day.

Charla Huber is the Director of Communications and Indigenous Relations for Makola Housing Society.