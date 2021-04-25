Georgia men’s golf upset by Texas A&M in SEC quarter-finals | Georgia Sports





Despite their No. 1 seed in stroke play, the Georgia Men’s Golf lost 3-2 to No. 8 Texas A&M on Saturday morning in the SEC Championship. Taking place at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons, Georgia, tThe quarter-final ended on the 22nd hole of the final, adding to an already impressive comeback for the Aggies but sending the Bulldogs home empty-handed. “We saw two teams fight,” said Georgia head coach Chris Haack. “I’m sure it was fun for the fans, but it was extremely scary for those of us.” The Bulldogs entered match play on a roller, scouring the field Wednesday and Friday to build an eight-stroke lead. The Aggies, on the other hand, entered the final round of stroke play in 12th place, but managed a 3-under 277 to blow Auburn for the final seed in the match play. Likewise, the Bulldogs started off with a head full of steam on Saturday morning, but faced some solid comebacks from the Aggies. Georgias’ first golfer, junior Trent Phillips, took a three-hole lead over Texas A&M senior Walker Lee early in their round. However, Lee fought back to tie the game at the 14th hole. Phillips took a one-hole lead after a birdie on the 17th, but Lee equalized once again on a double bogey Phillips. Phillips ultimately secured the game for Georgia with a birdie in the first playoff series. Connor Creasy, playing his first SEC Championship, was second for the Bulldogs. Although he found himself down two holes against William Paysse, sophomore Aggie in the last nine, Creasy beat Paysse on five of the next seven holes to win 3 and 2. “The 14 teams of [the SEC] are good, “Haack said before stroke play, perhaps a harbinger of the Aggies’ return.” They are all capable of catching fire and igniting it. “ With Georgia winning the first two games, Texas A&M was just a knockout loss. However, just like in stroke play, the Aggies refused to go down. Freshman Daniel Rodrigues took advantage of Georgia senior Davis Thompson’s first three bogeys and hit the eighth hole to establish a four-hole lead. Although Rodrigues bugged three holes on the back nine, Thompsons’ return attempt failed when both golfers pared the 18th hole, keeping the Aggies alive with a one-hole victory. Fifth-year Spencer Ralston was also unable to seal the quarterfinal for the Bulldogs, falling behind Texas A and MsSam Bennett on the first hole and ultimately losing 3-2 with Bennett in the lead throughout the game. With the quarterfinal tied, both teams’ hopes for the SEC championship came down to Game 5 between Georgia junior Eli Scott and Texas A&M senior Dan Erickson. Despite a three-hole lead for Scott after Ericksons double bogey on the fifth hole, Erickson fought back to tie the game at the 14th and 18th holes. After both players birdied in the third playoff series, Erickson finally won the game with a bogey Scott on the 22nd hole. The shot that put the Aggies in the SEC semifinals also gave Erickson his first lead of the game. “We were disappointed with this result, but we performed well in stroke play and we were literally one putt away in match play,” said Haack. “Well, take the pros and cons of this tournament and use them to prepare for the rest of the playoffs.” Next, Georgia awaits its destination for the NCAA regionals, which will be announced on May 5.

