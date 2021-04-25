Cleaning your closet helps UALR students get jobs

Maryam Rainwater had an upcoming internship interview and she knew she needed something new to wear.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock Jr. thought she should buy an outfit when she got an email from Shannon Gwinn, director of career services at the school’s College of Business Health and Human Services. .

“She told me to come to her office, and she had all these nice, pretty suits and dress blouses,” says Rainwater, who studies accounting. “The timing was perfect. It was so nice.”

Rainwater, from Newport, picked out two blazers and wore one, a black and gray blend made by Lafayette 148, during the interview she had scheduled for next week.

“It was something I would never have seen myself buying, not like a normal blazer. It was a zipper blazer and it was winter and it was warm and cozy, I can close it.

She wasn’t familiar with the brand, “but just the feel of it, I knew it was a really nice jacket.”

It also made her feel confident, she says.

The interview went well and she is now an intern at Conger Wealth Management.

“I wrote to Ellon and told him it was the blazer that got me the job,” she says.

Ellon is Ellon Cockrill from Little Rock, and this blazer was among about 20 other formal work clothes she donated to UALR’s Trojan Career Closet, a program started in 2016 to provide clothes for students to wear during job interviews and other professional contexts. .

“During the pandemic you find things to do, and I was cleaning my closet and I had all these costumes that I don’t wear anymore,” Cockrill said on a rainy afternoon earlier this month at Boulevard Bread Company in Little Rock. .

She called a friend from UALR to see if there was a way to get her clothes to students who could use them and connect with the Career Closet.

Of course, she didn’t just load them up and drive them.

“I had them dry cleaned and put in plastic bags. I put them on nice hangers and took them there.”

And then she went back to her closet and brought more.

She received “two wonderful notes” from students (including Rainwater) thanking her for her donations.

“I was in tears because I realized that giving to them made a difference in their life,” she says. “A small gift can really make a huge difference in someone’s life.”

During a recent UALR function, she met a recipient of one of her outfits.

“She looked great in it,” says Cockrill.

She asked her friend Jill Ricciardone, who had recently announced plans to close her shop, Feinstein’s (where Cockrill got her outfits), to donate some of her remaining inventory.

“I’m not afraid to ask for something as long as it’s for someone else,” says Cockrill.

Not only did Ricciardone donate clothes, but she also donated two shelves of clothes, makeup, jewelry, belts and accessories from the store.

“We went to get all of these clothes and shelves, and now we really look like a store,” Gwinn says.

Recent donations are kept in a space in the Reynolds College of Business Building near Gwinn’s office.

Having a well-designed look can help a student on a budget feel more comfortable in an office or meeting a potential new boss, Gwinn says.

“You might think that’s what I see on TV or on social media and I like it, but it can’t be transferred to a professional environment.”

Students can keep the clothes, Gwinn says, and they can browse the selection after they make an appointment with her.

And don’t think that a college student might not be interested in your slightly more mature outfits.

The UALR has mainstream students and a number of older, non-traditional students, Gwinn says, so the striped pantsuit or button might just be the ticket to a 40-something who’s preparing for an interview or a first day of work.

Knowing how to dress for work can be a challenge for some, and UALR offers a workshop every semester to help students find the right fit.

“It’s called Dress to Get the Job,” Gwinn says. “We’ve partnered up with our friends at Dillard to deliver this workshop, and it’s a fun event.”

Models show off looks appropriate for job interviews – business casual and other office fashion.

The most popular part of the workshop, Gwinn says, is when the models show off what not to wear to work.

Cockrill has been a tireless volunteer for decades. She heads the Central Arkansas Leadership Council for the Arkansas Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, she is involved with Little Rock Rotary Club 99, the Little Rock Junior League, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Arkansas Enterprises for the Developmentally Delayed and Suite.

She donated clothes to Goodwill and the Jericho Way Day Resource Center, but for the work clothes she had accumulated, UALR seemed like the best fit.

“They are classic. They are good designs, good fabrics and if you take care of them they will last a long time, ”she says.

“A lot of people donate to Goodwill,” says Rainwater, “but she took the time to come and bring her clothes to Shannon. She knew Shannon would put them in a good place.

Cockrill is now looking at her husband’s wardrobe. He’s been losing weight recently, she says, and there are things that would go well in school.

“You know, I didn’t do anything other than clean my closet,” she said. “If you have really good clothes, clean them, bag them and call UALR. Clothes don’t make a person, but they can help you feel comfortable and be who you are. “

To donate professional clothing for men and women, call Gwinn at (501) 916-5788.