Saracens Men 48-20 Ealing Trailfinders

The Saracens Men continued their resurgence with an outright 48-20 victory over Ealing Trailfinders at StoneX Stadium.

Mark McCalls ‘men scored five tries and played brilliant rugby under perfect conditions, ending the Trailfinders’ undefeated start to the campaign.

Vincent Koch scored two tries in a man of the match display while Alex Lewington, Aled Davies and Nick Tompkins also crossed the finish line along with 23 Owen Farrell boots.

The game got off to a thrilling start, and Sarries took the lead with just seven minutes on the clock as Farrell scored a penalty straight in front of the posts.

That lead increased in the 10th minute as Lewington scored a brilliant try to put the hosts in the ascendancy.

Elliot Daly broke the line and had Jamie George alongside who acrobatically unloaded on Elliott Obatoyinbo, allowing the full-back to draw in the final defender and free Lewington who pointed into the corner. Farrells’ sideline conversion put his team 10-0 ahead.

Craig Willis then opened the Trailfinders account with two successive penalties, but in between, Farrell had himself scored a penalty, meaning the men in black had a 13-6 advantage at the end of the first quarter. .

Sarries then started to gain control and scored their second try thanks to Koch as the lead increased again. A penalty was thrown into the corner and despite the rolling maul lowered just short, the Springbok was on hand to pass close. Farrell added the extras, giving his team a 14-point cushion.

The Trailfinders enjoyed plenty of possession in the lead until halftime as they looked to get back into the game, but were greeted by a fierce defense that was incredibly yelled at by the substitutes.

That pressure paid off with five minutes into the first half as the Trailfinders were awarded a penalty try due to a rolling maul as he headed for the line, which also saw Jackson Wray sent to the trash.

There was still time for Farrell to score another penalty with the last play of a breathtaking 40-minute opening, as Sarries descended the tunnel with a 23-13 lead into a sun-drenched StoneX Stadium.

McCalls ‘men started the second half dominant, boosted by Maro Itojes’ striking tackle from the restart. Davies then spotted a gap and almost managed to break free, but starting with the next phase they were given a penalty which Farrell again hit straight between the posts.

Another penalty followed for the skipper as Sarries continued to play on the front foot, and he took the lead to 29-13 with half an hour to go.

Koch then crossed for his second of the afternoon to give the hosts an even stronger advantage. A penalty kick was thrown in the corner and as the maul hammered towards the line the ball spat, but bounced gently for the South African who was able to dive. The conversion went just wide, but Sarries now had a 34-13 lead.

The bonus point test came on time, and it came in sensational style as the Men in Black continued to go through the gears. Farrell took a quick line from Daly who played in the Trailfinders half, then Koch found Sean Maitland who picked a great line and charged in the 22. He then drew in the final defender, and Davies got had a flawless run under. sticks. The conversion then allowed the hosts to surpass the 40 point mark.

The Trailfinders got a consolation try with five minutes left as Guy Thompson grabbed a yard after a penalty was taken quickly, but Sarries would end the process in style as they crossed for their fifth try with the final game of the match.

Andy Christies’ mighty run saw him step into the 22, and he blew the ball to Tompkins who tripped over the line to mark his return to StoneX with a well-deserved try. Farrell added the extras, confirming a very impressive 48-20 win.