Alber Elbaz: Fashion designer dies of Covid-19 at age 59





Written by By Martin Goillandeau, CNN Famous fashion designer Alber Elbaz, perhaps best known for his work at Yves Saint Laurent and Lanvin, died of Covid-19 at the age of 59, luxury fashion company Richemont said on Sunday. Elbaz was the creative director of the Paris-based AZ Factory of Richemont, for which he designed “beautiful, practical and solution-oriented fashion that works for everyone,” according to his website He died of Covid-19 on Saturday, a Richemont spokesperson told CNN. “It was with shock and tremendous sadness that I heard of Alber’s sudden passing. Alber had a well-deserved reputation as one of the brightest and most beloved personalities in the industry,” he said. Richemont chairman Johann Rupert said in a statement. “I have always been seduced by his intelligence, his sensitivity, his generosity and his unbridled creativity. He was a man of exceptional warmth and talent, and his singular vision, his sense of beauty and his empathy. leave an indelible impression. “ Born in Casablanca, Morocco, and raised in Israel since the age of one, Elbaz had studied at the Shenkar College of Engineering and Design. He worked at Yves Saint Laurent before entering a 14-year tenure as Creative Director at Lanvin, achieving critical and commercial success for the house and cementing a worldwide reputation as a beloved designer, the site said. AZ Factory Web. Italian-French model Carla Bruni-Sarkozy was among those who paid tribute to the late designer on social media, sharing a photo of Elbaz and her with the words: “How sad. Rest in peace.” Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo tweeted that Elbaz, “a talented and generous man, loved Paris so much and will be missed.” Elbaz’s death leaves the fashion industry in mourning, just months after the death of Kenzo Takada, founder of Kenzo, who also died from the coronavirus.

