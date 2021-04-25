How Alber Elbaz landed with Guy Laroche, catapulting his career – WWD

Alber Elbaz was nothing short of a prodigy when fashion executive Ralph Toledano pulled him out of obscurity in 1996 and put him at the helm of creating Guy Laroche, then a dusty French brand. and almost forgotten.

The recognition came quickly. On October 17, 1997, a set of leather, tulle and delicate floral patterns from Elbaz’s second collection landed on the cover of WWD with the title “Smart Move”.

“I got the cover page and started to cry,” a sad Toledano said in an interview on Sunday.

Commercial success was not far behind.

At Elbaz’s suggestion, Toledano agreed to take his first pre-collection Guy Laroche to New York, even though the price had not been set. The executive, who previously ran fashion house Karl Lagerfeld for 10 years, called his friends at U.S. department stores – Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Saks Fifth Avenue and Bloomingdale’s – who have all dispatched general merchandise managers. In the evenings he had the CEOs and presidents of his office fighting to get the first shipments. “They all wanted it,” he wondered. Asked what brought them into such a mousse, Toledano replied, “It was femininity,” noting that Elbaz’s colorful, flower-strewn patterns stood out amid the powerful dressing of the era.

As Guy Laroche d’Elbaz’s third show approaches, we learn that Yves Saint Laurent’s house is asking for tickets. “I got it right away,” Toledano said, recalling how he stood behind YSL boss Pierre Bergé and overheard him say to French fashion journalist Laurence Benaïm: “That’s exactly what we need.

Good to know: After Elbaz’s fourth fashion show for Guy Laroche, came the job offer of a lifetime: succeeding the legend of sewing at the head of women’s ready-to-wear Yves Saint Laurent Rive Gauche. (Hedi Slimane was recruited for men’s clothing.)

Toledano said he immediately knew Elbaz was the right person to design Guy Laroche. Assistant to American design legend Geoffrey Beene for seven years, Elbaz was one of Guy Laroche’s candidates put forward by Parisian headhunter Floriane de Saint Pierre.

Elbaz first wrote a letter to Toledano, on red paper with his first name stacked above his last name, like on a clothing tag. “The first thing that came to my mind was, ‘This man is super smart. He knows how to stand out. ”

And how. Elbaz went to his first meeting with Toledano, at the Carlyle Hotel in New York City, wearing a red jacket, red shoes “and no socks,” Toledano recalls.

Interviewed in 2003 by WWD when Toledano was awarded a Legion of Honor, Elbaz gave his side of the story.

“He was the one who gave me the first chance and introduced me to the wider fashion world,” Elbaz said. “I always say that the relationship between a designer and the president of a fashion house is like being husband and wife.

“And I have to say,” he added, laughing, “Ralph was a wonderful husband.

“We had a telepathic relationship,” said Toledano, describing Elbaz as “like a brother,” in part because they both have roots in Morocco.

“He designed for women. He was thinking of women. He cared about women. He gave fashion femininity, elegance and of course creativity. Everything Alber did was relevant, ”said Toledano. “I must also mention humanity. Being human was at the center of everything he did, every day. He wanted a family around him, to give love and receive love.

“Yves Saint Laurent was the first to take the heart as a symbol, but Alber deserves it as much,” he continued. “It was all about the heart, generosity, love and humanity.”

Toledano called Elbaz’s death at 59 a “great loss” to the fashion industry. “And I will regret – not having seen an Alber Elbaz haute couture collection. It was my dream.

