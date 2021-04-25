Amy Hart exudes style in a leather mini dress and stylish jacket as she heads to lunch

She never fails to put on a fashion show.

And Amy Hart was sure to grab attention as she headed to lunch with friends in London on Sunday.

The Love Island star, 28, exuded style in an oversized houndstooth coat paired with a striking leather mini dress.

Looking good: Amy Hart was sure to grab attention as she headed to lunch with friends in London on Sunday

Amy looked sensational in her chic black dress and made sure to showcase her slender physique with a belt around her toned tummy.

She added a little more height to her frame by donning a pair of black boots above the knee with a small block heel.

The blonde beauty wore her freshly cut locks straight, letting her braids cascade over her shoulders as she strutted along the street.

Not to forget her accessories, Amy added pearl earrings and sunglasses on her head, as well as a Dior saddle bag to complete her look.

Here it is: The Love Island star, 28, exuded style in a houndstooth coat paired with a striking leather mini dress and over the knee boots

April has been a busy month for Amy, whohad her eggs frozen after doctors warned her she was heading into “early menopause.”

The TV star – who has never had a boyfriend – admitted that one of the key factors in her decision was that she didn’t want to ‘miss’ having children when the’ maid nobody ” would eventually arrive.

The former flight attendant was devastated after spending 5,000 on two unsuccessful rounds of freezing eggs.

Talk to The sunafter her luckily successful third attempt, Amy discussed her desire to be a mom.

Stunning: The blonde beauty wore her freshly cut locks and styled straight

She said: ‘I’ve always wanted kids and I can’t see myself never having them. This is why I wanted to freeze my eggs now, while they are still young and healthy.

“ When my first two attempts failed it freaked me out about whether to do IVF and have a baby immediately because freezing was not working.

“I wasn’t sure what was going to happen if I made the third round and it didn’t work.

The single star also discussed her future and noted that while she is “ in no rush ” for a romance, her frozen eggs mean she will have the option of starting a family when Mr. Right finally arrives.