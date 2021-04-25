Amy Hart exudes style in a leather mini dress and stylish jacket as she heads to lunch

Love Island’s Amy Hart exudes style in a leather mini dress and houndstooth jacket as she heads to lunch with pals
By Bryony Jewell For Mailonline
Published: | Update:
She never fails to put on a fashion show.
And Amy Hart was sure to grab attention as she headed to lunch with friends in London on Sunday.
The Love Island star, 28, exuded style in an oversized houndstooth coat paired with a striking leather mini dress.
Looking good: Amy Hart was sure to grab attention as she headed to lunch with friends in London on Sunday
Amy looked sensational in her chic black dress and made sure to showcase her slender physique with a belt around her toned tummy.
She added a little more height to her frame by donning a pair of black boots above the knee with a small block heel.
The blonde beauty wore her freshly cut locks straight, letting her braids cascade over her shoulders as she strutted along the street.
Not to forget her accessories, Amy added pearl earrings and sunglasses on her head, as well as a Dior saddle bag to complete her look.
Here it is: The Love Island star, 28, exuded style in a houndstooth coat paired with a striking leather mini dress and over the knee boots
April has been a busy month for Amy, whohad her eggs frozen after doctors warned her she was heading into “early menopause.”
The TV star – who has never had a boyfriend – admitted that one of the key factors in her decision was that she didn’t want to ‘miss’ having children when the’ maid nobody ” would eventually arrive.
The former flight attendant was devastated after spending 5,000 on two unsuccessful rounds of freezing eggs.
Talk to The sunafter her luckily successful third attempt, Amy discussed her desire to be a mom.
Stunning: The blonde beauty wore her freshly cut locks and styled straight
She said: ‘I’ve always wanted kids and I can’t see myself never having them. This is why I wanted to freeze my eggs now, while they are still young and healthy.
“ When my first two attempts failed it freaked me out about whether to do IVF and have a baby immediately because freezing was not working.
“I wasn’t sure what was going to happen if I made the third round and it didn’t work.
The single star also discussed her future and noted that while she is “ in no rush ” for a romance, her frozen eggs mean she will have the option of starting a family when Mr. Right finally arrives.
Style: Amy added a designer touch to her ensemble by wearing a black Dior saddle bag
Publicity
Share or comment on this article:
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos