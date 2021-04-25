Arianne Cohen: Women’s bargaining style is not responsible for the gender pay gap

Women negotiate very well. Really.

It is the discovery of a recent large-scale review study that examined the most effective ways to address gender differences in negotiation, scouring both academic research and the results of workplace policies. He revealed that women are more successful at negotiating when they are left to their own instincts.

Our study indicates that women know when negotiations will benefit them and appear to withdraw from expensive negotiations, said Maria Recalde, assistant professor of economics at the University of Melbourne and co-author of the National Bureau of Economic Research. . (NBER) study.

This is not what we women have heard for ten years or so. We have been told that we are not doing things right, that we are leaving money on the table and that we need to be more assertive.

This is the easy answer for many organizations. They say, OK, let’s have a chat with the women. Let’s encourage them to be a little more assertive, Recalde said.

The typical advice: Women should just ask, and they should start more negotiations, ask for pay increases and promotions, and reach out, send those emails and behave a little more like men, Recalde said. . Never mind that this message is completely paternalistic presented as a fact.

It must be the fault of the women.

This misconception about female negotiation is rooted in a classic case of correlation, not causation. Numerous studies have shown that women differ from men in their propensity to negotiate, as well as in their negotiating tactics, and there is ample evidence to indicate gender pay gaps and career paths. But does the first cause the second? Wouldn’t it be practical if that was the case? Little research indicates this. The media, business consultants and managers followed him anyway.

Lets shed some light on some facts: be more assertive in negotiations generally does not work for women. Lise Vesterlund, professor of economics at the University of Pittsburgh, co-authored an NBER study that pushed women to negotiate more like men, and not only did this tactic not work, but the efforts of women have turned against them. In practice, this could damage labor relations and credibility.

Much of policy makers and organizations have emphasized this restorative approach to women, said Vesterlund. But the study reveals that if we simply train women to come in and be aggressive, like men, they will be seen and treated differently from men. They get a lot more negative reactions. Making women behave like men is therefore not the solution to closing the gender gap.

Women negotiate successfully when a potential gain is to be obtained, and women generally know when their situation can be improved.

We’ve seen that once women know what other people are doing, they’re actually pretty good at getting similar wages, Vesterlund said.

So the solution is not to change women, but to change the organizations around them, which treat them differently. The study identified the policies that work best, such as pay transparency, essential because women tend to be more deprived of pay.

For your own negotiations, Recalde suggests proceeding with caution. His advice is as follows:

Lily. Try Linda Babcocks’ book, Women Dont Ask, which provides general guide rails for negotiation. Then read a little more about your industry and your standards. Recalde stresses that the timing and negotiating tactics that will work in a sales department will not necessarily work in an HR team in an advertising, healthcare, or apparel company.

Obtain informations. What are the pay scales and how often can you reasonably ask for a pay rise? What strategies have worked for others in your department? What are the typical career paths of men and women with your job?

Above all, trust your instincts. You have the best understanding of your situation and what will benefit you, given the context in which you are working and with whom you are working. So take all of this information and make your own choice, don’t feel pressured to do something that might backfire on you.