Second Wave Impacting Fashion Retailers, Revenues Will Reach Pre-Pandemic Levels Only In FY 23: Report | News from the economy





New Delhi: The second wave of coronavirus infections reported in various pockets of the country has come as a "strong headwind" for fashion retailers, and is expected to delay recovery to pre-COVID-19 levels until FY23, agency national rating agency ICRA said Sunday. The industry is expected to show 23-25% revenue growth on a low basis in 2021-2022, but this will not be enough to bring business performance back to pre-COVID-19 levels, CIFAR said in a report. report. . The rating agency said the industry was recovering well until the second wave hit and sales hit more than 70% of pre-COVID-19 levels by the December 2020 quarter. " A sharp rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases since March 2021 is creating strong headwinds for the industry. " Its sector head, Sakshi Suneja, said industry players adopted several cost-cutting measures by fashion retailers, including rental negotiations, rationalization of wages and overheads during the year. 21 to protect businesses. They are expected to continue similarly in FY 22, also pending a resumption of discretionary demand. "This should support operating profit margins (OPM) at around 4.1 percent in FY22, although these will remain around 2.50 percent lower than FY20 levels," he said. she declared. Retailers' credit profiles will improve in 2021-2022 compared to the previous year period thanks to deleveraging on balance sheets after capital injections during the year21, she said. Credit profiles will remain lower than pre-COVID-19 levels, Suneja added. "Expectations of increasing and widespread availability of vaccines in the coming months will drive the sector's income and profitability back to pre-COVID-19 levels in FY23," said co-group leader Priyesh Ruparelia . The agency said the fashion retail sector is set to invest Rs 2,400 crore in capital spending in 2021-2022, largely on store expansions that have been postponed due to the pandemic. , and added that attractive rentals are an asset. The pandemic has also boosted the adoption of online retail in India, with most retailers reporting a more than 50% increase in online sales in the first nine months of the fiscal year, albeit on a lower basis. low, resulting in an increase in the proportion of online sales within the overall mix, Ruparelia said. Unlike fashion retailers, food and grocery retailers have performed relatively well during the pandemic and returned to pre-COVID-19 sales and profit levels in the third quarter of 2020-2021 itself, a declared the agency. While the segment has yet to see a recovery in footfall to pre-COVID-19 levels, a larger transaction size adequately compensates for the same, the agency said. The conversion rate and spend per visit improved at H2FY21 as consumers undertook purchases as needed to avoid repeat visits, he added. Food and grocery retailers are expected to generate 8-10% revenue growth in 2021-2022, as this segment is critical and will experience limited impact on sales due to the increase in infections, said the agency. However, their operations in the first quarter of 2021-2022 remain subject to restrictions on store opening hours as well as local lockdowns, which restrict the sale of general merchandise, he said. He also warned that continued lockdowns after July were a downside risk.







