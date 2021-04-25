Holly Willoughby poses in Marks and Spencer sundress but confused buyers ask same question





M&S posted a photo of Holly Willoughby in a sundress yesterday and some customers were taken aback. The retailer often shares photos of the This Morning host wearing M&S clothing. This time around, however, buyers were taken aback by the contrast between the photo of Holly wearing the dress and the model on the website. Marks and Spencer captioned the photo: Saturday shopping trips in our new bohemian chic sundress worn by Holly Willoughby. The photo shows Holly in front of a window wearing the blue bohemian dress. While some buyers said how much they liked the dress, others were more critical and had many of them had the same question they wanted to answer. One person wrote: Real question, but why does she look snug on Holly but like a bag on the model in the product page? Another said: Holly has a completely different dress than the one you sell. Users were referring to Floral Tie Waist Midi Dress on the M&S site which looks fuller than the one shown on Instagram.





It is available to purchase online for 39.50 under the product code T424673. One user asked on the Instagram post: How is this so different on Holly from the model? Did she clip it to the back? Another said: Looks like a grannies nightgown and Holly clearly has hers cut in the back. Really think that you should just sell food. It seems that many buyers weren’t too happy with the contrasting images of the dress. Holly will return to This Morning tomorrow after being replaced by Rochelle Humes last week. The presenter was working on a secret project while Rochelle introduced Philip Scofield.







