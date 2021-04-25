The 93rd Academy Awards take place cinematically on Sunday





The redesigned awards show amid the COVID-19 pandemic kept the awards season going, but they haven’t done much in terms of ratings. So when the 93rd Academy Awards begin Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, organizers want to make it clear that the Oscars won’t look like another awards show done through Zoom. The celebration of the year at the cinema will be shot like a movie itself. Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh leads a team of producers determined to make this year’s show stand out. RELATED: Oscars like no other: ‘Nomadland’ the movie to beat on a night of premieres “It will not be like anything that has been done before,” he said. According to Associated press, the event will be shot at 24 frames per second, against the usual 30 frames per second. It will be shown in a widescreen format and the presenters are seen as actors playing themselves, or at least a version of themselves. And instead of giving winners 45 seconds to make an acceptance speech, they’re given space, they’re encouraged to tell a story and make it personal, Soderbergh said. The Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theater and Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, and face masks will not be required for those appearing on TV. That’s not to say that all pandemic precautions are thrown out the window. An Oscar statue is displayed at the preview of the 92nd Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center, in Hollywood, Calif., On January 31, 2020 (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images) Those who do not appear on camera will always be masked. “The masks are going to play a very important role in the story,” Soderbergh said. “This topic is very central to the story.” Audiences will be limited to just 170 people, and they’ll be facing in and out throughout the night – following a pre-set route. Temperatures will be checked prior to admission and participants must have passed at least three coronavirus tests prior to the event. RELATED: Los Angeles city accused of displacing homeless people to prepare for Oscars A significantly reduced red carpet walk will take place, limited to just three photographers, and the backstage press room will not be held this year, Fox news reported. The pandemic has devastated the film industry, with many big screen projects slated to launch on streaming platforms. Many of this year’s nominees come from platforms like Netflix and HBO Max. Here are the nominees for the biggest awards: Actor in a leading role Chadwick boseman “Ma Rainey’s black background”

Anthony hopkins “The father”

Gary Oldman “Lack”

Steven yeun “Threatening” Supporting actor Sacha Baron Cohen “The Chicago Trial 7”

Daniel Kaluuya “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Leslie Odom, Jr. “One night in Miami …”

Paul Raci “Sound of metal”

Lakeith stanfield “Judas and the Black Messiah” Actress in a leading role Viola Davis “Ma Rainey’s black background”

Andra’s Day “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances mcdormand “Nomadland”

Carey mulligan “Promising young woman” Actress in a supporting role Maria bakalova “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of a stupendous bribe to the American regime to benefit a glorious nation of Kazakhstan”

Glenn Close “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia colman “The father”

Amanda Seyfried “Lack”

Yuh-Jung Youn “Threatening” Direction Thomas Vinterberg “Another round”

David Fincher “Lack”

Lee isaac chung “Threatening”

Chlo zhao “Nomadland”

Emerald Fennell “Promising young woman” Better image “The father” David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi and Philippe Carcassonne, producers

“Judas and the Black Messiah” Shaka King, Charles D. King and Ryan Coogler, producers

“Lack” Cen Chaffin, Eric Roth and Douglas Urbanski, producers

“Threatening” Christina Oh, producer

“Nomadland” Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chlo Zhao, producers

“Promising young woman” Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell and Josey McNamara, producers

“Sound of metal” Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche, producers

“The Chicago Trial 7” Marc Platt and Stuart Besser, producers A full list of nominees can be found here. This story was reported from Atlanta. The Associated Press and Fox News contributed.

