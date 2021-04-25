Elizabeth Hurley looks sensational in a plunging gold gown for Elton John’s Oscar party

She’s no stranger to dressing up for a red carpet event.

And Elizabeth Hurley made sure she always put on a glamorous display as she prepared to attend Elton John’s ‘legendary’ Oscar party on Sunday night.

The 55-year-old actress flaunted her ample cleavage in a plunging gold dress embellished with sequins for the virtual showbiz event.

Elizabeth looked sensational in a short clip shared on Instagram, filmed as she posed behind her bar and had a drink before the start of the star-studded event.

The brunette beauty wore her long, perfectly styled locks in loose curls, letting her shiny tresses cascade over her shoulders.

She made sure all eyes were on her spectacular gown and phenomenal figure by going without jewelry.

Always at her best, Elizabeth completed her Oscar night look by rocking a full face of makeup that included a layer of eyeliner and pink lipstick.

To be involved! Elizabeth told fans they could also take part in the infamous showbiz event, which will see Neil Patrick Harris animate and Dua Lipa perform, for just 14.99

Speaking to the camera, Elizabeth told her fans: ‘Come with me tonight to Elton’s legendary Oscar Party and help raise funds for the Elton John AIDS Foundation. ”

Elton has been hosting his famous Oscar viewing parties since 1992 andthis year it opened up the experience to everyone for the price of $ 19.99 (14.99).

Ahead of Sunday’s annual Oscars – celebrating the best and brightest in cinema – Elton, 74, will host a special pre-show on Tik Tok.

In a fun clip shared Thursday, Elton mimicked the vibe of the world by posing in a dressing gown and slippers while asking people if they bored the lockdown.

Elton, who was joined by husband David Furnish in the video, then clicked his fingers and was suddenly dressed in an elaborate floral costume as he invited his followers to attend the virtual visualization.

Revealing what was on offer to fans, Elton explained that he would be hosted by Neil Patrick Harris and would include a stripped-down performance by Dua Lipa.

It is believed that there will be a number of surprise guests at the April 25 virtual event, the proceeds of which will support the Elton’s AIDS Foundation.

Elton explained, “ This year we are hosting our Oscar night in people’s homes for the first time virtually for an unforgettable night out with David, myself, our dear friend Neil Patrick Harris and the amazing Dua Lipa as well as many fabulous surprise names.

“ Now more than ever, we must ensure that one pandemic does not replace another, and we cannot forget the 38 million people living with HIV around the world who need our care, of our love and support, so we hope everyone will join us for this special of a kind Oscar Pre-Party.

Since the inception of the annual event, the Oscars Viewing Party has supported the efforts of its charities to raise millions of dollars for their vital work.

With its presence on four continents, the Foundation is committed to overcoming the stigma, discrimination and neglect that keep us from ending AIDS.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone in unimaginable ways, but the Foundation is committed to ensuring that one pandemic does not take precedence over another.

To bring the event to a global scale, the Pre-Party Special will be held four times to meet the different time zones of a region’s Oscars broadcast: 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET on April 25 in the US .

7:00 p.m. GMT April 26 in the UK; 7:00 p.m. AEST April 26 in Australia and New Zealand; and an optional 7:00 p.m. PT rehearsal on April 26 in the U.S.

Covid-19 precautions: Oscars are adjusting to pandemic having just 170 attendees at Union Station in Los Angeles (pictured as preparations began on Friday)

Last year Elton raised an astounding $ 6.4 million to help end the AIDS epidemic at his annual Oscar viewing party.

Oscar-winner Elton, who won the Best Original Song award for I’m Gonna Love Me Again from the Rocketman soundtrack, was joined by a host of famous faces, including Heidi Klum and Sharon Stone.

The Foundation’s Oscar viewing party benefits the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which has raised millions for their life-saving work since the party began in 1992.

It works on four continents to provide treatment, testing, care and support to people at risk for or living with HIV, especially marginalized groups who are disproportionately affected.

Celebrity musician Elton has won a Tony Award and five Grammys, and only needs an Emmy to join EGOT’s elite clubs.