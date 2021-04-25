Elk Grove opens 100th park; remembers the life of two Sikh men shot dead in 2011





Elk Grove’s newest park is also a site of remembrance. “Singh and Kaur Park was actually scheduled to open next week,” Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen said. “We got permission to open early for our vigil.” On Saturday, Singh-Allen and other members of the community gathered in Singh and Kaur Park for a candlelight vigil to remember the lives of two local men lost in sudden tragedy. “Surinder Kaur Singh and Gurmej Singh Atwal have been murdered,” Singh-Allen said. “Two grandfathers on their peaceful walk that day, and they were killed.” KCRA 3 covered the shooting when it occurred in March 2011. Both men were shot dead as they walked down Stockton Boulevard. The killer has never been found. “Our community feels bad. We don’t feel safe, ”said Gurajtinder Randhawa, Elk Grove Diversity and Inclusion Commissioner. The deadly shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis is opening up old wounds to many in the Sikh community. Bobbie Singh-Allen is the country’s first directly elected Sikh female mayor. “This FedEx facility was known to hire a large number of Sikh Americans. The first inclination is: is this a hate crime?” she said. “The security forces did not see him as such. One cannot help but wonder if the Sikhs were specifically targeted.” Randhawa added that violence against her community is not new, but the city will continue to support people from all walks of life. “After September 11 … Sikhs were killed in the United States,” he said. “If that kind of thing happens, we don’t feel safe. We look different. We wear turbans. Our women wear different kinds of clothes.” Alex Cheng, a resident of Elk Grove, spoke in favor of the new park. “It’s important to keep this in the news. To continue to honor,” he said. He added that with the rise in anti-Asian violence in recent months, the park was a positive reminder of the work being done to recognize and combat hatred in the community. “I grew up in this country, I lived in my youth,” Cheng said. “To see him come back is difficult. We hope to provide a better future for our children.” Wisconsin, killing six people. Anyone with information about the 2011 shooting is encouraged to contact Elk Grove Police.

