Zara McDermott Puts a VERY Busty Display in Plunging Patterned Dress for Girls’ Dinner

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline

Published: | Update:

She never hesitates to show off her incredible figure which is the result of her rigorous training regimen.

And Zara McDermott put on a super-busty display in a plunging patterned dress at a girls’ dinner on Sunday.

The ex-Love Island star, 24, flaunted her many assets in the daring number as she stared at the camera with a sultry gaze in her new Instagram post.

Zara looked great in the patterned dress which featured a long sleeve design with buttons and was cinched at the waist to show off her enviable figure.

She wore her honey braids in a poker straight style and went for some typically glamorous makeup for dinner with Made In Chelsea newcomer Ruby Adler.

Earlier on Sunday, Zara showed off her figure again as she went to the gym in a pair of tight pink leggings.

She flaunted her peachy bottom in the gym gear which she paired with a black crop top as she squatted.

It comes after it was revealed that Zara is set to present a new documentary on sexism and rape culture with BBC Three following her successful revenge porn show.

The TV star will examine whether cruel behavior is developing in schools by visiting public and private institutions across the country.

Of the upcoming program, the model said, “ I hope that by speaking out and raising awareness about such important but often taboo topics, we can help people not only across the country, but also in the world. ”

The former Made In Chelsea star added: “ Following the success of my documentary Revenge Porn, I am both honored and delighted to be making my second documentary with BBC Three.

“ I was, and still am, incredibly overwhelmed with the response so far and working on another powerful, touching, educational and revealing film is going to be a fantastic milestone. ”

BBC Three’s controller Fiona Campbell echoed the media personality’s comments, sharing: ‘Zara’s first BBC Three movie on revenge porn was both shocking and revealing and the response has been incredible.

“ We really look forward to working with her again for this film which touches on another important topic that needs to be discussed and we hope this film will have just as much impact with our audiences. ”

Zara McDermott: Revenge Porn, which released earlier this year, was a huge hit and is the most requested factual BBC Three program to date.

The influencer’s debut documentary shed light on her two experiences with revenge porn, after explicit footage was taken and leaked when she was 14 and 21.

Zara had been running the show for over a year and campaigned relentlessly to tighten the laws around the crime of image-based sexual abuse, that is, sharing of another’s private sexual material. person without their consent.

The TV star previously detailed her new career change as she put itThe Sun TV Magazine: “I would like to do more documentaries. I’m overflowing with ideas.

“I think I surprised myself – I was obviously nervous a year ago. I enjoyed this gratuity of helping people. This is my goal for this year and next year. ”

Drawing a parallel between making the film and her years as a government advisor, the blonde added: ‘I was coming home and felt like I had helped someone. Every change you make was positive, and it’s something I’ve been missing for the past few years.

Zara McDermott: Sexism in Schools is due out later this year.

