Stylist Julie Ragolia details Riz Ahmed and LaKeith Stanfield’s fashion





E! News: Can you share what a typical fitting looks like in the COVID era and the preparation associated with it? Julie:“I have some of the greatest helpers in different parts of the world bless them they are amazing. I really wouldn’t have done half as much as I have you know throughout this season without them . and their commitment and patience. I am truly grateful to have such a great team. “ “It’s complicated in the sense of not being able to, you know, touch everything. I have a very clear understanding of their textures, fabrics and tones, back when I would be at the runways, but in really focusing on that level first, you know, it’s my job to know these things whether they’re in my hands or not. I’m just an editor. Everything works. “ “I’m a sewing nerd, I’m so OCD of sewing. In addition to my assistants, I’m very grateful to have brilliant tailors in various parts of the world too, because they really are the ones who can make or break . your look. So being so specific about the stitching like I am, it really allowed us to keep working on it. I have a microscopic view when it comes to stitching. Basically it would be like, “Very well Rice, stay there, “‘Alright LaKeith, stay there.’ “ E! News: How is everyone feeling? Obviously this is one of the biggest parties in Hollywood, it’s a big deal to be nominated and to be present. How did everyone feel during your fittings? Julie:“I think everyone is in a good mood, but at the same time aware of everyone in the world. There is gratitude on all sides and that is the most important thing.” E! News: What trends do you expect we’ll see on the red carpet tomorrow night? Julie: “I honestly think the trend will be more personal and personal. I think this awards season has focused on who we all are as people and who we all are in the world today. I think the trend will be less about wearing particular styles of things or whatever, as much as it’s going to be the trend for men and women to be who they are as people. the guys I work with are concentrating. “

