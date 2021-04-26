Oscars 2021 red carpet: Fashion and glamor return in Hollywood’s biggest night out despite usual awards season





LOS ANGELES – White gold, award-winning looks dominated red carpet glamor on Sunday at the 93rd Academy Awards. Other stars opted for sleek black as they paraded the super scaled-down for pandemic outside Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, where the ceremony is first taking place. Some were in bright oranges and pinks. Nominees Leslie Odom Jr., Carey Mulligan and Andra Day were all adorned in gold from head to toe. Wearing the sparkling double-breasted suit with a matching gold shirt underneath, Odom walked in with his wife, actor Nicollette Robinson, who wore a simple black dress. Odom told On The Red Carpet that it was great to ‘walk healthy, walk at all’. Multiple nominee ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ actor Colman Domingo made the first big fashion sensation of the day with a shocking pink tuxedo. 2020 red carpet highlights On an Oscars red carpet filled with dramatic dresses and designer tuxedos, Spike Lee and Natalie Portman wore clothes that made a personal and political statement. Lee paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant in a purple Lakers jacket with the basketball star’s 24-year-old on his lapels and on his back, while Portman wore the names of snubbed female directors on his cape. The two were among the stars of the Oscars, but not the only ones. There was Billy Porter in a gold feathered top and a flowing orange silk skirt; Grammy winner Billie Eilish in an oversized and fuzzy Chanel white suit, sporting a bright green hairstyle on top and black on the bottom. Janelle Monae was among the astounding; she slipped on the red carpet in a stunning silver Ralph Lauren dress with long sleeves and around 170,000 Swarovski crystals, complete with a hood. Monae was one of many celebrities to incorporate sequins into her look, and large, puffy, peplum sleeves have made a comeback in 2020. PHOTOS: Best Actress Oscars dresses worn over the years Mark Your Calendars: April 25 is Oscar Sunday. Live coverage begins Sunday morning and continues throughout the day with special “On the Red Carpet” coverage leading up to the 93rd Academy Awards. After the final award ceremony, stick with “On The Red Carpet” for continued coverage. Make sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TIC Tac for all your Oscars news and information. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

