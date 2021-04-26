Oscars 2021 Best Men’s Fashion





ABCGetty Images Everyone loves a red carpet dress that steals the stage at the Oscars (you can see some of our favorites from this year here), but in the season of glamorous revenge, the dress show wasn’t just for women. Stylish men like Leslie Odom Jr., Riz Ahmed and Steven Yeun made their case at the 93rd Academy Awards, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. From Colman Domingo’s spectacular pink suit to Alan Kim’s chic and avant-garde shortsuit, they showed off their sweetest, chicest, and decidedly non-jogging looks to prove that the Oscars A-list style really is without. kind. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Alan kim Probably the youngest star to walk the red carpet this year, the 9-year-old Threatening star brought serious style in a Thom Browne shortsuit and knee socks. Leslie Odom Jr. Nominated twice for his work on One night in Miami, Odom channeled the iconic Oscar statuette into a gold Brioni suit with Cartier jewelry. Steven yeun The Best Actor nominee (and the first Asian American man to be nominated in the category) looked dapper in a classic tuxedo. Martin Desmond Roe and Travon Free the Two distant strangers The co-directors made a statement on the red carpet in matching fabric-lined gold and black suits bearing names like Duante Wright, Tamir Rice and Stephen Clark, among others. Their shoes also bore names, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Ahmed Rice the Sound of metal star, shortlisted for best actor, sported an elegant all-black ensemble. Aldis Hodge (with Regina King) the One night in Miami the actor looked flawless in black and white. Sacha Baron Cohen the Borat star mixed things up with cream pants and a chocolate jacket and bow tie combo. Tyler perry The famous multi-hyphen sported a Giorgio Armani Made to Measure jacket, satin shirt and pants with Stubbs & Wooton slippers and Dita glasses. Kemp powers the One night in Miami The playwright and screenwriter opted for a cream jacket and tuxedo pants with matching details. Questlove Sometimes the shoes really make the outfit. Example: Questlove’s golden slides. Daniel Pemberton The composer rocked a contrasting Gucci ensemble with old school appeal. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

