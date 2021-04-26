LOS ANGELES (AP) Latest on the Oscars (all time local):

5:30 p.m.

Daniel Kaluuya used a lead role to win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. Damn, take it.

Kaluuya won her first Oscar on Sunday night for playing one of two title roles in Judas and the Dark Messiah.

I would like to thank my mother, Kaluuya said, as her mother cried watching. You gave me everything. You gave me your factory settings. So that I can stand at my full height.

Kaluuya played Chicago leader Blank Panther Fred Hampton, who was killed in an FBI raid in 1969.

In a weird quirk of the nomination process, LaKeith Stanfield, who played the title Judas, an FBI informant who got close to Hampton, was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

It was Kaluuyas’ second appointment. The first came for his breakout role in Get Out in 2018.

The other nominees were Paul Raci, Leslie Odom Jr. and Sacha Baron Cohen.

A PANDEMIC ACADEMY AWARD

An Oscars unlike any other that will begin on Sunday

Oscar Predictions: Can Anything Beat Nomadland?

The Oscars bring back red carpet glamor in white and gold

For full coverage of this year’s Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

HERES WHAT ELSE HAPPENS:

5:20 p.m.

Raise a glass for another round.

The Danish film, directed by Thomas Vinterburg, won the Oscar for best international feature film.

It’s beyond anything I could imagine, Vinterburg said from the Union Station stage in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Except it’s something I’ve always imagined.

This is the fourth time that a Danish film has won in the category. The last one was In a Better World in 2010.

Another Round stars Mads Mikkelson as part of a group of teachers who try to stay lightly drunk all day to get out of their midlife discomfort.

Vinterberg cried when he told audiences his daughter had died four days after filming. An accident on the highway took my daughter away, he said. We ended up making this film for her, like her monument. So, Ida, a miracle has just happened.

Vinterburg is also nominated for Best Director Sunday Night.

5:15 p.m.

The evening’s first Oscar went to Emerald Fennell, writer and director of Promising Young Woman.

Fennell won the award for Best Original Screenplay at the ceremony Sunday night at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. The award is normally not handed out until the middle of the show, but this year has already broken with several traditions in the opening minutes.

This is the first Oscar for Fennell, a 35-year-old British actor and screenwriter.

She was worried about the scene that she was going to be in trouble.

Fennell worried after taking the Oscar statue that she would have issues with the show producers, who are trying to make this year’s ceremony less of a TV show and more of a movie.

They said write a speech, and I didn’t because I didn’t think it would ever happen, she said.

She is also nominated for Best Director for the # MeToo-themed Tale of Vengeance.

The second Oscar of the evening, for best suited screenplay, went to Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller for The Father.

The two co-wrote the script based on the 2012 Zellers play.

5:10 p.m.

The Oscars started out cinematically.

This year, the unusual ceremony opened with actor and director Regina King grabbing an Oscar statuette outside Union Station in downtown Los Angeles and strolling it inside as the credits roll, giving the presenters of the show, including Angela Basset and Harrison Ford, and nominees including Viola Davis and Riz Ahmed, As The Stars Shine.

Inside Union Station in front of a small crowd, King then opened the show with a monologue, telling the nominees in front of her to think of it as a movie set.

People have been vaxxed, tested, retested and socially distanced, she said, advising everyone to remove their face masks while cameras rolled and put them on during breaks.

Producers and directors have promised this year’s ceremony will be closer to a movie than a TV show.

4:20 p.m.

The Oscar nominees’ performances for Best Original Song began from places as diverse as Los Angeles and Iceland, though the ceremony was not.

In one of the many twists and turns of this year’s ceremony, all five songs are presented in a pre-show before the main event begins at Union Station in Los Angeles at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Laura Pausini performed a pre-recorded Io Si (seen) from The Life Ahead over Los Angeles on the rooftop of the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures which opens in September. She was joined by the writer and nominated 12 times Diane Warren playing a red grand piano and orchestra decked out in red.

Swedish singer Molly Sandn performed Hsavk from the Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga on a Cold Boat Dock in Iceland, joined by a choir of children wearing sweaters the city for which the song is named, who adopted the song as a de facto hymn.

There will also be performances from Fight for You from Judas and the Black Messiah, Speak Now from One Night in Miami and Hear My Voice from The Trial of the Chicago 7.

3:30 p.m.

Leslie Odom Jr. came to the Oscars decked out in gold from head to toe. He has two chances on Sunday night to get a corresponding Oscar.

Dressed in the sparkling double-breasted suit with a matching gold shirt underneath, Odom walked the scaled-down red carpet outside Union Station in Los Angeles with his wife, actor Nicollette Robinson, who wore a simple black dress.

Odom told KABC-TV from the mat that it was great to walk healthy, to walk at all.

Odom, nominated for best supporting actor and best original song for One Night in Miami, can get one or two Oscar statuettes to go with the Tony and Grammy he won for playing Aaron Burr in the original Hamilton Broadway cast.

He praised this year’s various nominees, including his own film, Ma Raineys Black Bottom and Judas and the Black Messiah, calling it a special moment for films about the lives of blacks.

2:45 p.m.

The preparations are complete and arrivals have begun for some of the most unusual Oscars.

Paul Raci, shortlisted for Best Supporting Actor on Sunday, and Diane Warren, shortlisted for Best Original Song, were among the first nominees.

Raci, a 73-year-old first-time nominee for Sound of Metal, and Warren, a 12-time nominee who has never won, walked a red carpet that was heavily cut for the pandemic outside the Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, where the ceremony is taking place for the first time.

The actor Colman Domingo of several nominees Black stockings Ma Raineys made the first big fashion hits with a shocking pink tuxedo.

Mank has the most nominations and Nomadland is the favorite in several major categories at the 93rd Academy Awards from 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

11:00

Show producers hope to return some of the traditional Oscar glamor, even in a pandemic year.

The red carpet is back, but not the crowds; only a handful of media will be allowed on site. Casual clothing is a no-no.

Removing the musical interludes (but not the in memoriam segment) from the three-hour show and drastically reducing the time it will take winners to reach the podium will free up a lot of time in the ceremony. And the producers, led by filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, promise a reimagined broadcast.

The Oscars will be more like a movie, Soderbergh said. The show will appear on a larger screen and the presenters including Brad Pitt, Halle Berry, Reese Witherspoon, Harrison Ford, Rita Moreno and Zendaya are considered cast members. According to Soderbergh, the first 90 seconds of the fax will immediately announce our intention.