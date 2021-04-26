The Oscars were a banner year for menswear





While we pay the most attention to what women wear on the red carpet, male celebrities were certainly vying for our attention at this year’s Oscars. To close



Steven Yeun (Chris Pizzello / AP) AP / PA Images Steven Yeun (Chris Pizzello / AP) You can’t go wrong with a classic black tuxedo modeled to perfection after Minari star Steven Yeun, but others have also shown there is plenty of room for experimentation with fit, color. and details in men’s fashion. To close



Alan S Kim, left, and his mother Vicky Kim (Chris Pizzello / AP) AP / PA Images Alan S Kim, left, and his mother Vicky Kim (Chris Pizzello / AP) At just nine years old, Minari star Alan S Kim is already proving himself in style issues. For his big night at the Oscars, he wore American designer Thom Browne, known for his new take on tailoring and looks inspired by school uniforms. Kim kept it simple but chic with shorts, blazer and knee high socks, complete with Brownes signature white stripes. To close



Leslie Odom Jr (Chris Pizello / AP) AP / PA Images Leslie Odom Jr (Chris Pizello / AP) Leslie Odom Jr is nominated for an Oscar for the song Speak Now from One Night In Miami, and he quickly becomes one of the most exciting men to walk the red carpet wearing colorful Versace all the way to Baftas and an outfit. of Valentinos’ first men’s haute couture. collection at the Golden Globes. Odom Jr went all out for the Oscars, perhaps taking inspiration from the statuettes in a gold double-breasted Brioni suit. To close



Lakeith Stanfield (Alberto Pezzali / AP) AP / PA Images Lakeith Stanfield (Alberto Pezzali / AP) Another star eschewing the traditional monochrome tuxedo was Lakeith Stanfield, who attended a screening of the ceremony in London. He might not have been in the same city as most of the others, but he still managed to blow everyone out of the water in a personalized Saint Laurent wetsuit with a distinct ’70s vibe. To close



Daniel Kaluuya (Chris Pizzello / AP) AP / PA Images Daniel Kaluuya (Chris Pizzello / AP) Best Supporting Actor nominee Daniel Kaluuya modernized a classic double-breasted tuxedo by replacing a white shirt with a black t-shirt and chain. To close



Riz Ahmed (Chris Pizzello / AP) AP / PA Images Riz Ahmed (Chris Pizzello / AP) British contestant Riz Ahmed was also given the memo for all black, making his look stand out with a half turtleneck and belt. To close



Questlove (Chris Pizzello / AP) AP / PA Images Questlove (Chris Pizzello / AP) The award for the most controversial red carpet shoes definitely goes to Questlove, who paired their all-black ensemble with shiny gold Crocs. Pennsylvania

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos