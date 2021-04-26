MN Fashion Week Is Bigger Than Fashion This Spring – The Minnesota Daily





The MNs Fashion Week team is poised to set a new precedent for this spring’s Fashion Week, with a focus on locality, sustainability and inclusiveness.

Spring is officially here. Birds are singing, flowers are blooming and MN Fashion Week is back! The event is hosted by Fashion Week MN (FWMN), a community-driven, volunteer-run non-profit organization. MN Fashion Week is typically a biannual event of catwalks, presentations, and panels used to showcase recent collections from Minnesota designers, brands and retailers. Like everything this year, MN Fashion Week will be a little different. The lineup will run for four days, from April 28 to May 1, and will consist of a limited number of events including a mix of virtual events and smaller in-person social distancing events. The FWMN team makes the statement this year that the Twin Cities fashion scene is just as strong as traditional fashion meccas like New York or Paris. According to Sarah Edwards, co-founder and CEO of FWMN, the core concept of FWMN centers around the diverse local talent that the Twin Cities fashion scene has to offer. When you think about the fact that we have these incredible assets like the music scene, the food scene, theater, art, design, and the Fortune 100 companies, there are a lot of interesting things going on in the Twin Cities. she declared. Fashion was happening, but a centralized hub was needed. When we started to put together the idea we were wondering, what can it look like and how can it serve people? Chandler Weir, Marketing and Creative Director for FWMN, commented on the importance of embracing and valuing local creations. We are working to create and amplify a creative community here that can thrive and live sustainably, she said. I know a lot of designers who have to work in another profession to support themselves. We talk a lot within our team about how we can empower people to turn their passion into their paycheck. This passion for local support extends to the other themes that FWMN embodies this season, including sustainability, ethical practices and thrift / vintage. All of these themes and ideas centralized around the fashion community have really turned into something bigger than Fashion Week clichés like fancy dresses, glamorous venues, and elite gatherings. FWMN sets a precedent for a new wave of fashion accessible to all. Diversity and inclusion was a must for all designers this year. When designers applied to be part of FWMN, they had to sign a declaration of inclusiveness before even submitting an application. The statement basically says that they must include diversity in their models. Minnesota Fashion Week is evolving into something much bigger than just clothes and I’m so grateful to be a part of it, said Grace Giblin, a sophomore student at the University of Minnesota and FWMN intern. Inclusion is a big part of FWMN this year. Weir encourages anyone interested in getting involved in local fashion to check out this year’s range and find their fit. Everyone recognizes that fashion is intimidating, so I think everyone is hyper aware of avoiding this. It really comes down to the people who have the passion to get involved in the community, and there is always a place for it, Weir said. Most in-person shows are already sold out, but you can find more information about virtual screenings and spring season events on their Instagram and website.







