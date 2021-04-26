Oscars red carpet fashion: best celebrity dresses, looks and trends

Duly noted. This awards season has been bizarre. The holidays have been canceled. The Golden Globes showed the nominees at home. The Met Gala, another big spring fashion event, was pushed back to September. So the Oscars would be one of the few chances to have an M-moment, and celebrities knew it had to count. Especially with fewer people on the red carpet, only the nominees, their guests and the presenters were invited.

The bright, neon colors and glittering gold seemed to capture the optimism of a rebounding industry and country. And the crisp whites provided a contrast to a slate of dark films. But let’s be honest: seeing someone wearing real clothes this year is both inspiring and ambitious.

Here are the looks and trends that stood out.

Two jackets paying tribute to those killed by the police

Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe directed the best winner of the live-action short, Two Different Strangers, “about a black man stuck in a time loop that always ends in his death at the hands of a white cop. They wore tuxedos. Dolce & Gabbana personalized in black and yellow with the names of those killed by police inscribed on the inner lining of their jackets. There were so many possible names that Free and Roe had to choose the ones that were most meaningful to them; the Frees jacket features Daunte Wright, who passed away in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota just two weeks ago.The Free and Roes Mache sneakers have created more room and flaunt names like Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

Regina Kings Fantastic Ensemble

Regina Kings’ personalized sky-blue Louis Vuitton seemed to draw inspiration from both the natural and the fantastic, recalling both butterfly wings, hyacinth blossoms and winter fairy queens. Lest the gaze veer too far into the realm of the ethereal, however, the One Night in Miami director paired her dress with a blunt, edgy bob.

A golden touch

Dressing like an Oscar statuette is apparently considered lucky: At least 23 former laureates wrapped themselves in golden cloth, including Emma Stone, Helen Mirren, Cate Blanchett and Rita Moreno. We don’t know if this year’s stars felt superstitious or just wanted to shine, but the red carpet was particularly golden this year.

Leslie Odom Jr., nominated for Best Supporting Actor in One Night in Miami, showed up in a gold Brioni costume, daring to say sculptural. Laura Pausini, the Italian singer of The Life Ahead’s Lo S (Seen), wore an almost identical look in a more feminine cut for her pre-show performance.

Then there’s Andra Day, nominated for Best Actress for The United States vs. Billie Holiday, whose high-slit draped dress was made by Vera Wang in collaboration with a real welder, because it was made of metal. (You never know he looked as light as a feather.)

Her bandeau silhouette was perhaps a trend within a trend: Carey Mulligan, too, wore a gold bandeau crop top (from the ’90s!) As part of her two-piece Valentino dress. Paired with a dramatic, ruffled gold skirt, the dress was one of those instant classics, the kind that dazzles even the most jaded Es! hosts. It’s the kind of dress people remember, even though the wearer can’t accessorize it with a matching Oscar statue.

Chlo Zhaos regular size coin purse

Chlo Zhao wore comfortable shoes. She put her hair in two braids. And she showed up at the ABC pre-show with a handbag slung over the shoulder. A shoulder bag! This, on the Oscars red carpet, is a groundbreaking act. When actresses wear handbags for awards, they’re usually the kind of tiny, jeweled-adorned ones that are only big enough to hold a single lipstick and blotting paper. Not even a phone! But here is Zhao, with a bag big enough to hold, maybe, a wallet and a phone, and maybe even some snacks. Was it a sort of designer bag, intended to inaugurate a cross-body trend? When we asked her publicist if she knew anything about the purse, she replied, “The bag is hers. I don’t know the creator. Now this is a source of inspiration.

Monochrome brights

Can we talk about Colman Domingo? Because everyone is talking about Colman Domingo.

The actor, nominated for Ma Raineys Black Bottom, wore an embellished neon pink Atelier Versace suit. It was one of the most daring looks of the night, and universally loved. The details! These three perfect golden buttons. The thin gold bracelet. But really, it was the color and, like Domingo, several stars chose a bright shade and fully committed to it.

Mank’s contestant Amanda Seyfried wore a feathered, structured firefighter red Armani Priv dress that was awash in tulle. Ariana Debose of The Prom walked the red carpet in an Atelier Versace tangerine dress with cutouts, a high slit and an asymmetrical neckline. Zendaya chose another neon yellow highlighter color, with a matching mask, and her Valentino cutout dress featured a headband as well. (90s! Again!) And SHE really, really wore one color from head to toe: Her royal blue beaded Peter Dundas jumpsuit featured a long cape and a hood.

Laura Derns feather dress

Laura Dern’s aunt’s wacky vibe is always welcome on a red carpet. So her dress this year didn’t disappoint: The Derns Oscar De La Renta dress was what would happen if Steve Jobs was an ostrich: a black turtleneck, a million fluffy white bird feathers. It was campy! It was fun! And while there were a lot of nice, serious looks at this year’s Oscars, there weren’t quite as many whimsical ones, like Derns. She was half of the Bjork swan dress. She was part of Muppet. And she looked like she was having a good time.

LaKeith Stanfield goes retro

LaKeith Stanfield is never one to shy away from a bold choice on the red carpet. This time, the nominee for Best Supporting Actor for Judas and the Dark Messiah seems to have wanted to linger for a moment in this aesthetic film from the late 60s, early 70s: he wore a Saint Laurent jumpsuit at the waist. thin and thick belt. with large chest pockets and a flared collar for London screening ceremonies. (According to a Saint Laurent rep, the set was inspired by a piece from the labels’ summer 2021 women’s collection.) To complete the retro vibe, Stanfield also wore a pair of tinted glasses.

Visions in white

Maria Bakalovas’ crisp, cream-colored custom Louis Vuitton dress has inspired comparisons with everything from old Hollywood to fairytale princesses. Nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her breakout role as Borat Sagdiyev’s daughter Tutar in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, the Bulgarian actress chose to remind viewers at her first-ever red carpet in person that she did She wasn’t the unlabeled and sartorial character herself that they encountered on screen.

Best Nominated Actress Viola Davis (Ma Raineys Black Bottom), Best Nominated Director Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round), Best Nominee for Original Song Tiara Thomas (a lyricist for Fight for You from Judas and the Black Messiah), Aldis Hodge (the one of the stars of One Night in Miami) and top makeup and hairstyling contender Mia Neal (Ma Raineys Black Bottom) were also among those who wore white.

Best Supporting Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay Contender Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, respectively) gave the trend its own spin, pairing cream-colored pants with a brown tuxedo jacket. .

Alan Kims asymmetric football socks

Oscars on top, school uniform in the middle and a chic international football star on the bottom?

Alan Kim, the 9-year-old star of Best Photo Nominee Minari, has wowed audiences all year round, and his pint-sized Thom Browne tuxedo shorts set with black knee-high socks with four stripes on the left calf alone took adorability to an unprecedented level. Now we were calling it: Nephews across America will receive Thom Browne asymmetrical socks for Christmas 2021.